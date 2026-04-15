Dabur faces growth headwinds as rural demand, costs cloud outlook

The stock of Dabur India has shed over 17 per cent since the start of the Iran war, amid concerns that a weak monsoon, the West Asian crisis, and higher input costs will weigh on revenues and margins. While the domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business saw a sequential recovery in demand in the 2025–26 (FY26) fourth quarter (January–March/Q4), and Dabur is expected to post high single-digit growth, some gains were offset by challenges in key international markets in West Asia. Given concerns around rural growth and uncertainty over international revenues, brokerages remain cautious on the stock.