Home / Markets / News / Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani

Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani

Technical analyst Ravi Nathani says the best trading strategy for near-term traders would be to sell Nifty Bank on rallies, with a stop-loss of 41,364

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive
Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Bank Index

Last close: 40,834.65

Hourly charts suggest that the Nifty Bank index may face challenges in sustaining its outperformance this week given the significant rally of nearly 2,700 points from the recent lows of 38,613 without a substantial correction. As a result, it is unlikely for the index to sustain its momentum in the near term. 

The support level on the charts is anticipated to be around 40,200, which could act as a critical level to watch. Technical indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are currently displaying a negative outlook for the near term, indicating potential bearish momentum. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also showing a declining trend on the charts, further supporting a cautious stance.

Hence, it is recommended for traders to consider selling on rally with a strict stop loss of 41,364, which also coincides with the R1 Pivot level of the week, or to accumulate at dips if the index starts correcting directly as the short-term trend is indicating a positive bias.

Also, investors should keep in mind the overall expected sideways pattern for the index over the next 10 days with a projected range of 41,300 to 39,600 on daily charts.

Conclusion: The index may struggle to hold its recent rally this week. The best trading strategy for near-term traders would be to sell on rallies, with a strict stop-loss of 41,364, while keeping an eye on the support level of 40,200. 

Nifty Financial Services Index

Last close: 18,390.70

Near-term charts suggest that the index is facing a critical support level at 18,336, which is the last hope for bulls to maintain their momentum. A breach below this level could quickly open doors for further downside targets at 18,165 and 17,900 with a strict stop-loss placement above 18,550 to manage risk.

Technical indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are displaying a downward trend, indicating potential bearish momentum in the near term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating an overbought condition, which further supports a negative bias. In addition, the Bollinger Bands are showing a flat curve, suggesting a sideways pattern with potential for correction, either in terms of time or price, in the next 6-10 days.

Therefore, the best trading strategy for traders in the near term would be to look for opportunities to sell on rally with the above mentioned downside targets in mind. It is important to consider the technical signals and set appropriate stop-loss levels to manage risk effectively.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the current correction on the charts could be classified as a running correction, which is considered healthy from a technical perspective. This indicates that the correction may be temporary and could potentially provide buying opportunities once the correction is completed.

Conclusion: The index may face further downside pressure if the critical support level at 18,336 is breached. Technical indicators are indicating a negative bias in the near term, suggesting a potential correction. However, it is important to monitor the price action and adjust the trading strategy accordingly. 


Topics :Market technicalstechnical analysisstocks technical analysistechnical chartsStock callsDaily technicalsNifty BankBank Nifty

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

Also Read

Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani

Nifty Auto likely to rebound, sell Nifty Metal on rise, says Ravi Nathani

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty rises 30 pts; Asia-Pacific indices edge higher

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches scheme on innovation theme

New gas price policy positive for city gas distributors, oil producers

Sensex and Nifty50 record longest winning streak in four months

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story