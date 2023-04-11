Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

Stocks to watch today: The SGX Nifty indicated domestic markets to extend winning streak to seventh consecutive day as it stood at 17,719 levels, up 30-odd points, as of 7:40 am.



Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight ahead of crucial inflation report. While the NASDAQ Composite index lost marginally, Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 indices gained up to 0.3 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, however, climbed higher, with Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Hang Seng, Kospi indices rising up to 1 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks that are likely to see action in Tuesday's trade:



JSW Steel: The company registered 13 per cent growth in its consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne (MT) during the fourth quarter of FY23. For the entire fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 MT, up 24 per cent, from 19.51 MT in FY22.

Cipla: The drug major inked a licensing pact with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and market Galvus range, used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, from January 1, 2026. The management said that this deal would bolster Cipla's position in the diabetes segment.

Torrent Power: According to reports, the company has pipped Reliance Industries to emerge as the lowest bidder for supply of 1,090 megawatts of gas-based power supply sought by the government to meet potential record demand during summers.

Kalpataru Power: The company and its international subsidiaries bagged new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore in the month of March and April 2023. New orders include civil works for data centre, water supply projects, residential and institutional building in Africa, EPC order in railway business.



Kaveri Seed: The board approved to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary in Bangladesh under the name of 'Kaveri Seed Company Bnagladesh' or such other name, in view of various business opportunities available in the country.



Zydus Lifesciences: The drug major received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market azithromycin tablets, used to treat certain bacterial infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia.



Krsnaa Diagnostics: The firm won tender to provide services of lab investigation facilities for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai, Maharashtra on public private partnership basis. Moeover, BMC directed the company to set up 47 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Clinics.



Veranda Learning: A part of Verana Learning, JK Shah Classes collaborated with SASTRA University to launch bachelor of commerce online course, along with CA coaching. While the B.Com course is fully online, the CA coaching will be based on hybrid-model.



Sona BLW Precision: The company launched its second-largest manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune. The new plant manufactures driveline products for EV and non-EV applications and serves customers in India and globally.



Nagarjuna Fertilisers: The company has restarted its urea production plant - II at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.