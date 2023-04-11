Home / Markets / News / Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

Stocks to watch today: From Cipla to Zydus Lifesciences, here are top stocks to watch in Tuesday's trading session

Lovisha Darad New Delhi
Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch today: The SGX Nifty indicated domestic markets to extend winning streak to seventh consecutive day as it stood at 17,719 levels, up 30-odd points, as of 7:40 am.
 
Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight ahead of crucial inflation report. While the NASDAQ Composite index lost marginally, Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 indices gained up to 0.3 per cent.
 
Asia-Pacific markets, however, climbed higher, with Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Hang Seng, Kospi indices rising up to 1 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks that are likely to see action in Tuesday's trade:
 
JSW Steel: The company registered 13 per cent growth in its consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne (MT) during the fourth quarter of FY23. For the entire fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 MT, up 24 per cent, from 19.51 MT in FY22. READ MORE

Cipla: The drug major inked a licensing pact with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and market Galvus range, used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, from January 1, 2026. The management said that this deal would bolster Cipla's position in the diabetes segment. READ MORE

Torrent Power: According to reports, the company has pipped Reliance Industries to emerge as the lowest bidder for supply of 1,090 megawatts of gas-based power supply sought by the government to meet potential record demand during summers. READ MORE

Kalpataru Power: The company and its international subsidiaries bagged new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore in the month of March and April 2023. New orders include civil works for data centre, water supply projects, residential and institutional building in Africa, EPC order in railway business.
 
Kaveri Seed: The board approved to incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary in Bangladesh under the name of 'Kaveri Seed Company Bnagladesh' or such other name, in view of various business opportunities available in the country.
 
Zydus Lifesciences: The drug major received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market azithromycin tablets, used to treat certain bacterial infections such as bronchitis, pneumonia.
 
Krsnaa Diagnostics: The firm won tender to provide services of lab investigation facilities for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai, Maharashtra on public private partnership basis. Moeover, BMC directed the company to set up 47 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Clinics.
 
Veranda Learning: A part of Verana Learning, JK Shah Classes collaborated with SASTRA University to launch bachelor of commerce online course, along with CA coaching. While the B.Com course is fully online, the CA coaching will be based on hybrid-model.
 
Sona BLW Precision: The company launched its second-largest manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune. The new plant manufactures driveline products for EV and non-EV applications and serves customers in India and globally.
 
Nagarjuna Fertilisers: The company has restarted its urea production plant - II at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Topics :stocks to watchBuzzing stocksBSE NSEIndian marketsJSW steelCiplaZydus LifesciencesKaveri Seeds CompanyKalpataru Power TransmissionStocks in focusTorrent Power

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

Also Read

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Maruti, ConCor, HFCL, Zomato, BoB, Gold related

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, RIL

Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, HCL Tech, Wipro, Adani Ports, PVR, SBI

Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Wipro, Suzlon Energy, Indigo, Power Grid, REC

Stocks to watch: Infosys, Mindtree, Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement, Power Mech

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches scheme on innovation theme

New gas price policy positive for city gas distributors, oil producers

Sensex and Nifty50 record longest winning streak in four months

National Stock Exchange cautions investors against 'dabba' trading

Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after global banking crisis

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story