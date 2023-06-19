High investor interest propels IDFC First Bank's stock to new highs

Management guidance is that it can bring down the cost further as both liabilities and credit card businesses with a higher cost-income ratio are expected to normalise as the businesses scale up. As a result, the pre-provision profit of the bank grew by 89 per cent YoY and 24 per cent QoQ. The credit cost was at 1.26 per cent for Q4 and 1.16 per cent for FY23, below guidance of 1.5 per cent. Credit cost is expected to stay below 1.5 per cent.

The cost-to-income ratio has been reduced from 77.8 per cent in FY22 to 72.5 per cent in FY23. The bank had a legacy of high cost borrowing which has reduced to Rs 17,673 crore from Rs 25,180 crore. Another Rs 5,000 crore of additional rundown is expected in FY24, and the entire high-cost book is expected to be wiped out by FY26. Repricing these loans with lower-cost deposits will reduce cost of funds.