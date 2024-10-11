Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Bank stocks climb 1% making it best performing sector; Hyundai IPO in focus

Bank stocks climb 1% making it best performing sector; Hyundai IPO in focus

The excitement around India's largest IPO is being dampened by evident weakness in demand for cars in India as well globally

Eying benefits from digital banking, banks are now looking at building Unified Recovery Interface (UPI) for enhancing efficiency, reducing costs and getting good prices for properties of defaulters. This would be managed by PSB Alliance Ltd, a compan
Bank stocks had a good day on Thursday, climbing 1 per cent, making them the best performing sector. | Representative Picture
Bloomberg Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty futures signal a positive start on Friday, tracking gains in most other Asian markets. US equities fell overnight following hotter-than-expected core inflation that reduces the probability of a jumbo rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its November meet. The earnings season started on a sober note with software bellwether Tata Consultancy Services missing analysts’ profit estimates. 

Hyundai IPO in Focus

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The excitement around India’s largest IPO is being dampened by evident weakness in demand for cars in India as well globally. Traders say the premium for Hyundai shares in the IPO grey market has halved over the last week to below 10 per cent. The closely watched IPO ‘s success will be crucial to how investors respond to subsequent public offerings.

Banks’ earnings outlook remains dim

Bank stocks had a good day on Thursday, climbing 1 per cent, making them the best performing sector. The bounce comes after a rough patch — a gauge of lenders fell 7 per cent in the previous six sessions — and may not sustain. Analysts at Elara aren’t very optimistic about the upcoming September-quarter earnings. They expect ongoing pressure on net interest margins, a possible rise in defaults, softer loan growth, and deposit growth that’s below trend.  

Another false dawn for steel stocks 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 120 points, Nifty at 25,000 at pre-open; Asian markets mixed

Gold trading Strategy: Avoid large short positions; check key levels here

Silver strategy: Buy the dips; support at Rs 87,500, resistance at 91,500

Pressure amps up on Infosys, Wipro likely to beat high expectations

Market Today: TCS Q2 nos, NSE weekly options changes, Oil gains, Israel war


Investors betting that China’s stimulus bazooka would boost steel demand are disappointed once again. Not only has the package been underwhelming, but there’s also been an increase in steel imports from China, according to Systematix. Out of 10 analyst ratings on Tata Steel issued this month, only one is a ‘buy’.  JSW Steel fared slightly better, with three ‘buys’ ratings out of nine recommendations. 

Analysts actions:

Kotak Mahindra Cut to Hold at Nirmal Bang; PT Rs 2,048 
Cummins India Cut to Sell at Goldman; PT Rs 2,900 
ideaForge Rated New Add at IIFL; PT Rs 801 
Three great reads from Bloomberg today:

China Investors Expect $283 Billion of New Stimulus This Weekend
Tata’s Brother Among Contenders for Head of $165 Billion Group
Big Take: Uber, Lyft Use Loophole to Deny NYC Drivers Millions
 
And, finally.. 

Retail investors can’t seem to get enough of equity funds. In September, they poured a record Rs 245 billion ($2.9 billion) into recurring stock investment plans, showing that the move of households’ savings into stocks remains an entrenched trend. While foreign investors fret over expensive valuations, individual investors don’t seem to share the same concern.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Steel ends 'legacy steelmaking' at Britain's largest steelworks

India in talks to tackle rising steel imports: Steel minister Kumaraswamy

US decision on Nippon bid for US Steel pushed back until after election

ArcelorMittal's India joint venture seeks duty-free LNG imports: Report

HZL supplies zinc to country's heaviest transmission steel pole structure

Topics :IPOSteel producersbanking sharesHyundai

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story