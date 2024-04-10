Banks prefer high premium corp, state bonds over G-secs in HTM portfolio

Banks are preferring instruments with higher premiums over government securities for their Held Till Maturity portfolio (HTM) following the new investment norm, which came into effect from April 1. They are stocking up on corporate bonds and state government securities to boost up the yield on their portfolio, according to market participants.

“Definitely, if there is a good spread available and without lower credit risk, those instruments will be favoured to boost up the yield on the portfolio, and there will be an increase in demand for good rated papers, on account of keeping them in HTM as under the new norm, Non-Statutory Liquidity Ratio (Non-SLR) portfolio can be kept in HTM,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The yield spread between AAA-rated corporate bonds and the benchmark 10-year government bond narrowed by 5 basis points so far in April. On Tuesday, the yield spread stood at 41 basis points.





ALSO READ: Bond yield touches 2-month high; tracking a rise in US Treasury yields Under the revised investment norms, commercial banks are now allowed to keep Non-SLR bonds in their investment portfolio. However, investment in non-SLR securities with an original maturity of less than one year is prohibited. This restriction does not apply to investments in Commercial Paper, Certificates of Deposit, and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with an original or initial maturity of up to one year issued by corporates (including Non-Banking Financial Companies), as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Banks must categorize bonds as "held-to-maturity" on a permanent basis, with the exception of 5 per cent of the portfolio that can be withdrawn throughout the year, according to the new norms. Any deviation from this rule requires approval from both the bank's board and the RBI.

Earlier, banks were allowed to reclassify their investments between categories once a year on the first day of the financial year, through which they used to book capital gains.

The higher premium on state government securities compared to central government securities also remained a draw for banks.

“Corporate bond demand is there, but there is no mandatory investment for corporate bonds. The spread of state bonds is attractive; hence, the preference is there for the HTM book,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The spread between 10-year state bonds and benchmark government bond stood at 35 basis points on Monday, against the range of 34 bps-38 bps in March.

After transitioning to the new framework, banks are not allowed to reclassify investments between categories (namely, Held to Maturity, Available for Sale, and Fair Value Through Profit or Loss) without the approval of the boards, as well as from the regulator.

The norms mandated that securities classified under the Held for Trading (HFT) sub-category within Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) should be fair valued on a daily basis, whereas other securities in FVTPL will be fair valued at least on a quarterly, if not on a more frequent basis.