Home / Markets / News / BEML stock split news: Here's what investors need to know

BEML stock split news: Here's what investors need to know

On Monday, BEML shares closed the trading session at ₹4,372, down by 0.67 per cent on the National Stock Exchange

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
So far this calendar year, BEML shares have witnessed a single-digit rise of 8 per cent on the BSE.
SI Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BEML share price today: Public sector company, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML) disclosed in its recent exchange filing on Monday, July 21, 2025, that the board of directors has greenlit the proposal for a stock split in the ratio of 1:2.

On Monday, BEML shares closed the trading session at ₹4,372, down by 0.67 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

"The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders and will be intimated in due course," the exchange filing read.

What this means for investors?

BEML's board approval for a 1:2 stock split means that each existing equity share of face value ₹10 (fully paid up) will be sub-divided into two equity shares of face value ₹5 each (fully paid up).

A stock split increases the number of outstanding shares in the market without adjusting the value of an investor's total holdings. While this reduces the price of each equity share, the overall market capitalisation of the company stays the same.

The company mentioned in its exchange filing that the move is aimed at complying with the capital restructuring guidelines of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). This stock split will also make the stock more accessible for small investors and improve the overall liquidity of the company shares in the market.

BEML share price

So far this calendar year, BEML shares have witnessed a single-digit rise of 8 per cent on the BSE. However, in the last 3-month period, the shares of the defence company have experienced a surge of 38 per cent.

The defence stock is trading above its 52-week low of ₹2,350, touched earlier this year. The current market capitalisation of the company stands at ₹18,206.98 crore.

BEML financials

BEML reported a double digit surge of 12 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹287.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹256.80 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,652.53 crore in Q4FY25, up by 9.18 per cent from ₹1,513.65 crore reported in Q4FY24.

As per Elara Capital, the robust performance trajectory might take a breather in the coming quarter due to sluggish execution of orders. "BEML revenue may rise 6 per cent due to the slowdown in railway orders execution," the brokerage firm stated in its report.

 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee extends losses even as oil prices, dollar decline; ends at 86.30/$

Brigade Hotel IPO opens on July 24; check price band, lot size, key dates

Stock Market close: Sensex gains 443 pts, Nifty at 25,091; Midcaps shine; bank, metal stocks rally

Reliance Industries sheds over ₹70,000 crore in market cap post Q1 results

L&T Finance shares rise 4% after Q1 earnings: should you buy?

Topics :Stock MarketBEMLstocksdefence stocksMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story