Brigade Hotel IPO opens on July 24; check price band, lot size, key dates

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Brigade Hotel Ventures, owner and developer of hotels, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹759.6 crore through a fresh issue of 84.4 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, not more than 10 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Brigade Hotel IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Brigade Hotel were trading flat at ₹90 on Monday, which is the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Brigade Hotel IPO key dates According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Monday, July 28, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date, i.e. Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Brigade Hotel IPO price band, lot size Brigade Hotel has set its IPO price band at ₹85–₹90 per share, with a lot size of 166 shares. At the upper price band of ₹90, a retail investor can apply for a minimum of one lot at ₹14,940, and in multiples thereof.

Brigade Hotel IPO registrar, lead manager Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers. Brigade Hotel IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹468.1 crore from the net issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of debt availed by itself and its subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures. In addition, ₹107.5 crore will be used for the payment of consideration for purchasing the undivided share of land from promoter BEL. The remaining funds will be used for pursuing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.