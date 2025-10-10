Home / Markets / News / BGR Energy zooms over 850% within year; what's driving smallcap stock?

BGR Energy zooms over 850% within year; what's driving smallcap stock?

With state-run genco NTPC announcing that it is planning to be a 130 GW company in 2032, there is huge growth forecasted in thermal power sector which augurs well for the company's growth.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50
Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BGR Energy Systems share price today

 
Shares of BGR Energy Systems hit an over 13-year high at ₹336, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The stock of the smallcap company was quoting higher for the ninth straight trading day, surging 50 per cent during the period.
 
Within a one year, the market price of the civil construction company has zoomed 871 per cent from a level of ₹34.6 on October 28, 2024. The stock now trades at its highest level since May 2012. It had hit a record high of ₹988 on January 4, 2008.
 
Currently, BGR Energy trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group on the BSE. The T group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.

Why is BGR Energy stock price zooming?

 
BGR Energy is engaged in Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC), Balance of Plant (BOP) and LSTK contracting, provides construction services and technology oriented projects to the infrastructure and core sectors and manufacture of high tech equipment and systems for power, oil, gas and other process industries.
 
During the year 2024-25 the company’s revenue was drastically reduced due to cash crunch for continuing the existing projects and the company decided not to take any new order in BOP till the banking problem persists.  ALSO READ | Metal stocks shine as JSW, Tata Steel rally; analysts lift H2FY26 view 
BGR Energy in Q1 results notes said that the promoters infused unsecured loan of ₹433.18 crore for business operation upto June 30, 2025. Though there has been encashment of Bank Guarantees, the company is continuing to execute the contracts and are hopeful of amicable solutions. The company is in discussions with the bankers for a restructuring package.
 
The company after a review of the current macro level developments and competition landscape planned foray into the Infrastructure, Highways Construction, Transmission.
 
Meanwhile, the demand for power is increasing substantially. Despite the increase in renewable energy capacities, and despite the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) set at 21 per cent, thermal power has contributed more than 80 per cent of the overall power consumption.
 
As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the annual Electrical Energy requirement will be 4 trillion units by FY 2035 while the current generation is only covering 35 per cent of the requirement. This demand cannot be met alone with the renewable sector. With state-run genco NTPC announcing that it is planning to be a 130 GW company in 2032, there is huge growth forecasted in thermal power sector which augurs well for the company’s growth, BGR Energy said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Further, there is also huge scope in renovation & modernization of existing power plants, including replacement of old units with new power plants. In order to comply with the new emission standards, installation of Flue Gas Desulfurization units in existing power plants presents a new market segment to capitalize for the company.  ALSO READ | ₹576-cr deal sends Afcons Infrastructure shares 3% higher today; details 
The Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Bharat Master Plan for integrated infrastructure growth will offer robust growth potential in various sectors in the years to come. The flagship Jal Jeevan mission of GoI will see huge development under the rural and urban water supply infrastructure development in next couple of years.  With the company’s Civil Projects Division and Environmental Engineering Division, the company is in prime position to tap into this huge market.
 
Meanwhile, the company is also exploring various business opportunities in Extra High Voltage (EHV) underground cabling projects, Traction Substation projects from Railways, Electrification packages for upcoming private projects, etc.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex set for best week in 3-months; Sept equity MF inflows slip 9%

Premium

Metal stocks shine as JSW, Tata Steel rally; analysts lift H2FY26 view

Real estate private equity investments in H1FY26 decline 15% Y-o-Y: Report

Citi starts coverage on six industrials; sees capex entering consolidation

TCS shares drop as Q2 profit misses street estimates; should you sell?

Topics :Buzzing stocksBGR Energy Systemsstock market tradingMarket trends

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story