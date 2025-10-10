Metal stocks shine as JSW, Tata Steel rally; analysts lift H2FY26 view

There has been a rally in metals stocks, with JSW Steel hitting all-time highs and Tata Steel climbing to a 15-month peak on Thursday. Though the Nifty Metal Index was down 1 per cent on Friday, the sector has gained about 20 per cent in the past six months.

The rise has been driven by a recovery in global metal prices amid supply disruptions and improving demand. Expectations of US rate cuts and a weaker dollar have lent further support, while the European Union’s proposal to restrict steel imports is seen as favourable for Tata Steel. Domestic GST cuts are also expected to spur demand from the automobile sector.

Divergent trends in ferrous and non-ferrous Price trends diverged for ferrous and non-ferrous producers during Q2FY26. Seasonally weak steel prices may have led to margin declines of over Rs 2,500 per tonne for steelmakers, partly offset by lower coal costs. Guidance suggests a $5–10 per tonne reduction in coking coal costs for most producers. Steel volumes have grown due to firm domestic demand. India’s crude steel production in H1FY26 rose 12.4 per cent to 82.3 million tonnes, surpassing the 121 million-tonne mark in January–September 2025. Long steel product players such as Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) may see margin reductions of around Rs 4,000 per tonne in Q2FY26, while flat steel producers like Tata Steel and JSW Steel could witness declines of about Rs 1,500 per tonne. However, lower working capital requirements may enable net debt reduction.

Non-ferrous segment outlook Non-ferrous metals may have seen a strong quarter driven by higher prices. Average prices for zinc, silver, and aluminium rose by more than 7 per cent each, while alumina prices dipped marginally and copper prices gained around 6 per cent. Steel prices are expected to pick up in Q3FY26 due to seasonal demand and an import parity discount relative to domestic prices. Aluminium, however, faces some downside risk if global demand weakens in H2FY26. In Europe, Tata Steel Europe may record slight margin improvement in Q2FY26, with better performance in the Netherlands offset by higher losses in the UK. NMDC’s operating profit per tonne may decline sequentially, though prices remain substantially higher on a year-on-year basis. The company implemented a Rs 600 per tonne price cut in July 2025 followed by a Rs 400 per tonne hike in August.

Chinese steel exports remain elevated, up 10 per cent year-on-year to 77.5 million tonnes during January–August 2025, but Indian producers continue to benefit from a 12 per cent safeguard duty. Company-specific performance Hindalco is expected to post double-digit sequential gains (and over 20 per cent year-on-year) in domestic operating profit (standalone and Utkal), though its US subsidiary Novelis may report weaker margins due to continued US tariff pressure in Q2FY26. The Oswego plant fire could further affect production in Q3FY26. Nalco is likely to see a modest drop in alumina operating profit but a strong rise in aluminium profit. Hindustan Zinc’s operating profit is expected to rise sharply, supported by the silver rally and higher zinc prices. Vedanta, too, may record double-digit growth in operating profit both sequentially and year-on-year, driven by firmer zinc and aluminium prices and lower alumina costs.

Outlook for H2FY26 In H2FY26, steel spreads are expected to improve, aided by a $22 per tonne quarter-on-quarter rebound in China’s domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices during Q2, tighter enforcement of India’s safeguard duties, and extension of import duty coverage from 200 days to three years. Aluminium margins could also expand on moderating alumina and coal prices, despite potential price softening. During Q2FY26, consolidated sales volumes of steel majors likely rose 10 per cent year-on-year (6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter) to 21.6 million tonnes. Tata Steel is expected to report volumes of 7.84 million tonnes (up 4.3 per cent YoY and 10 per cent QoQ). Jindal Steel, however, may see lower volumes due to subdued long steel prices and a prolonged monsoon slowing project expansion.