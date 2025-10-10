Home / Markets / News / Citi starts coverage on six industrials; sees capex entering consolidation

Citi starts coverage on six industrials; sees capex entering consolidation

Citi said that it prefers execution leaders exposed to key thematics, with Cummins India and Bharat Electronics as its top picks

capital expenditure, Finance Ministry, central government, public investments, Indian Railways, infrastructure
Citi on industrials
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Citi Research has initiated coverage on six Indian industrial companies, noting that the country's capital expenditure (capex) cycle is transitioning from an acceleration phase to consolidation. 
 
The brokerage said that it prefers execution leaders exposed to key thematics, with Cummins India and Bharat Electronics as its top picks, with 'Buy' calls. It also initiated coverage with 'Buy' ratings to Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Aeronautics, a 'Neutral' rating to Siemens Ltd., and a 'Sell' rating to ABB India.
 
The brokerage highlighted that government investments remain elevated, providing continued support to the sector. Citi said that a few key thrust areas continue to see traction, and with corporate balance sheets in stronger shape, the consolidation phase is expected to lay the foundation for a broader capex cycle over the medium term. 
 
However, near-term private capex growth is likely to remain selective, focusing on segments aligned with policy priorities and demand trends. "Our optimistic view is premised on India's infrastructure and industrial buildout being a multi-decade opportunity. While near-term, the government-funded core infra capex after an acceleration over FY22-24 is now consolidating, it still remains the key driver." 

Corporate capex 

Citi noted that corporate capex momentum has moderated following an uptick in FY24, with divergent trends across sectors. Power utilities and sunrise sectors such as datacenters, renewables, electronics, and semiconductors are attracting new private capital spending and announcements.
 
The brokerage added that a broad-based capex revival is likely further away, as capacity utilizations need to improve. Citi observed that, before the global financial crisis, private capex surged sharply, aided by high utilisation levels. Easing global uncertainties and sustained domestic demand growth will be key to a wider recovery. 

Valuation remains elevated 

Citi said that valuations of Indian capital goods stocks remain elevated despite a recent reset, with the MSCI India Industrials index trading at a premium to historical averages. While some selective pullbacks have occurred, certain stocks have outperformed by sustaining growth and margins, it said. 
 
With central capex moving from an acceleration phase to consolidation, Citi expects relative returns going forward to be driven by bottom-up stories that offer clear growth visibility and margin stability, supported by select thematic opportunities.
 
However, Citi highlighted two major downside risks for the sector. A weaker-than-expected government capex trend and prolonged raw material price volatility or supply chain disruptions may weigh on margins and execution timelines, it said. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹576-cr deal sends Afcons Infrastructure shares 3% higher today; details

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, Nifty atop 25,300; Silver ETFs ease after rally; TCS in red

Capacite Infraprojects rises 3% on winning ₹542-crore order from IIT Bombay

Yes Bank spurts 8%, hits 52-week high on heavy volumes

Subex hits 10% upper circuit on receiving order worth $6.62 mn; details

Topics :MarketsCummins IndiaBharat Electronics Ltdlarsen and tourboHindustan AeronauticsCapex spending in IndiaCapexNifty50

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story