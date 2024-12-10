Bharat Electronics secures Rs 634-crore order; share price gains

BEL share price: Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) rose as much as 1.19 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 318.25 per share on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The uptick in the BEL share price came on the back of an additional order win worth Rs 634 crore.

In an exchange filing, BEL said, “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 634 Crores since the last disclosure on November 8, 2024.”

With these orders, BEL has orders worth Rs 8,828 crore in the current financial year.

“The major orders include maintenance of Akash Missile System, telescopic sights for guns, communication equipment, jammers, electronic voting machines, test stations, spares, services etc.,” BEL said in a statement.

BEL financial performance

Bharat Electronics’ consolidated net profit zoomed 35.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,450.9 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).

Its profit before tax (PBT) jumped 35.2 per cent annually to Rs Rs 1,450.9 crore in Q2FY25. Meanwhile, total expenses surged 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,299.4 crore in Q2FY25.

BEL share price history

BEL shares have almost doubled investors' wealth in the past year as it has zoomed about 95 per cent. On a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, the BEL share has jumped approximately 70 per cent.

In the past month, BEL share price has risen about 5 per cent. The 52-week range of the share is Rs 159.45-340.35.

About BEL

Established in 1954, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is known for its expertise across various domains. The company specialises in the design, development, manufacturing, supply, and life cycle support of strategic electronic products and systems.

Initially, BEL catered to the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian defence services. Today, it has evolved into a diversified entity with multiple products and technologies, serving customers domestically and internationally.

BEL's product portfolio includes a wide range of strategic electronic products such as radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems (VCS), IFF Interrogators, LRFs, X-Ray tubes, radar fingerprinting systems, ESM systems, V/UHF search receivers, shelters, PCB assemblies, cable harness components, and mechanical assemblies.

The market capitalisation of BEL is Rs 2,30,221.48 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.

At 1:26 PM, the BEL share was trading 0.14 per cent higher at Rs 314.95 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent lower at 81,310.15 levels.