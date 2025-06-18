Bharat Forge rises 2% on inking MoU with French company Turgis Gaillard

The buying on the counter came after the company inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French company Turgis Gaillard to offer AAROK UAV in alignment with the Indian Ministry of Defence.

AAROK is a MALE-class UAV developed to offer the best available technology at the lowest acquisition and deployment cost. Flying at high altitudes and for long periods, it performs long-range surveillance missions. Its electromagnetic sensors and radar enable it to monitor the enemy while remaining stand from the threats.

With AAROK, Turgis Gaillard and Bharat Forge are offering the Indian armed forces an advanced, robust and scalable medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE)-class unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to act as a force multiplier in a connected battlefield.

Bharat Forge will establish an AAROK production line on site. These production capabilities will help meet the significant needs of the Indian armed forces with local production and ensure complete sovereignty on maintenance and overhaul

AAROK is permanently connected to command and control systems and other military assets, transmitting the information needed to establish an up-to-date tactical situation. With a payload of over 1.5 tonnes of weapons fired from a safe distance, AAROK also makes a decisive contribution to supporting multi-domain operations by striking far behind enemy lines, disrupting enemy defences and neutralising their surface-to-air defence systems.

According to the filing, flying for more than 24 hours, AAROK will reinforce India's assertion of sovereignty over its territorial waters by detecting incursions and monitoring ongoing activities.

About Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge, a Pune-based Indian multinational, is a technology-driven global leader in providing high performance, innovative safety critical components, and solutions for several sectors including automotive, power, oil and gas, construction & mining, rail, marine, defence and aerospace. The company has a global manufacturing footprint with a presence across five countries, with the largest repository of metallurgical knowledge, and offers full service supply capability to its geographically dispersed marquee customers from concept to product design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and validation.