BSE stock price can crash 19% as Sebi okays expiry day switch

BSECurrent Price: ₹2,643 Downside Risk: 19.4% Support: ₹2,500; ₹2,359; ₹2,275 Resistance: ₹2,680; ₹2,924 The BSE stock is likely to trade with a negative bias as long as the stock remains below ₹2,924 levels. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 20-Day Moving Average, which stands at 2,680. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The medium-term chart indicates that BSE share price can slide towards the weekly trend line support, which indicates a likely downside risk of 19.4 per cent from present levels to ₹2,130 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,500, ₹2,359 and ₹2,275 levels.
