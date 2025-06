BSE stock price can crash 19% as Sebi okays expiry day switch

BSE

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined up to 6.2 per cent in intra-day deals on Wednesday to a low of ₹2,500 after the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved to switch the derivatives expiry day of both the stock exchanges.Derivatives contracts on the NSE will now expire on Tuesdays from September onwards, moving from the current Thursday expiry. Conversely, BSE contracts will expire on Thursdays, shifting from the current Tuesday expiry.In May, the market regulator issued a circular restricting expiries to just two days a week and asked each exchange to select one. The current expiry days will remain in effect until August 31. Analysts believe BSE could cede some market share owing to the shift in expiry days. READ MORE In recent days, BSE stock has witnessed selling pressure after the NSE placed it under the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) Stage-1 framework. Stocks placed under ASM framework require 100 per cent of the traded value to be blocked as margins. Further, pledging of stocks under the ASM category is barred.BSE stock from its life-time high of ₹3,030 on June 10, 2025, has shed as much as 17.5 per cent at today's low.At 9:40 AM, BSE share price had recouped some of the day's losses and traded around ₹2,643 amid trades of around 4.2 million shares at the counter on the BSE. Technical chart hints at likely further pain for the stock, with a downside risk of 19.4 per cent from here on.Current Price: ₹2,643Downside Risk: 19.4%Support: ₹2,500; ₹2,359; ₹2,275Resistance: ₹2,680; ₹2,924The BSE stock is likely to trade with a negative bias as long as the stock remains below ₹2,924 levels. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 20-Day Moving Average, which stands at 2,680. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The medium-term chart indicates that BSE share price can slide towards the weekly trend line support, which indicates a likely downside risk of 19.4 per cent from present levels to ₹2,130 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,500, ₹2,359 and ₹2,275 levels.