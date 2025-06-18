Delhivery share rises 2% on CCI nod to acquire Ecom Express for ₹1,407 cr

Delhivery share price: Logistics company Logistics company Delhivery share price rose up to 1.64 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹364.70 per share on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Around 9:40 AM, Delhivery shares were trading 1.23 per cent higher at ₹363.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 81,776.11 levels.

Why did Delhivery share price rise today?

Delhivery share price rose after the company announced that Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Ecom Express for a purchase consideration not exceeding ₹1,407 crore.

In an exchange filing, Delhivery said, “We would like to inform you that the CCI has vide its letter dated June 17, 2025 has accorded its approval to the said proposed acquisition. The detailed order of the CCI is awaited.”

In April, Delhivery had informed exchanges about the approval of the board of directors of Delhivery on acquisition of shares equivalent to at least 99.4 per cent of the issued and paid up share capital, on a fully diluted basis, of Ecom Express Limited, for a purchase consideration not exceeding ₹1,407 Crore, subject to approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Delhivery Q4 results The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹73 crore in Q4FY25, from a loss of ₹69 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24), making it the fourth consecutive profitable quarter.

“Profit after tax was ₹162 crore in FY25, an increase of ₹411 crore Y-o-Y from a loss of ₹249 crore in FY24, marking FY25 as the first full year of PAT profitability,” Delhivery said, in a statement. The company’s revenue from services rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,192 crore, from ₹2,076 crore in Q4FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw growth of more than 100 per cent to ₹119 crore (5.4 per cent margin) in Q4FY25 from ₹46 crore (2.2 per cent margin) in Q4FY24. In its express parcel segment, the revenue rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,256 crore in Q4FY25 (₹1,217 crore in Q4FY24) and 5 per cent for the full year to ₹5,318 crore (₹5,077 crore in FY24).