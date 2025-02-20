Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific markets decline

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 20, 2025: Developments in global markets, insights from the US Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting minutes released overnight, and progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, apart from foreign investors' activities, and US' tariff concerns are likely to drive markets today.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,881.30 crore on Wednesday, February 19, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 1,957.74 crore during the trading session.

Also Read: From FPI standpoint, India easiest market to sell: Herald Van Der Linde At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,931.5, around 80 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

The recent market downturn has spared no one, including newly listed stocks. On average, stocks that debuted last year are down 37 per cent from their peak levels. Six of these stocks are trading 50 per cent below their all-time highs, while 42 of the 99 recently listed stocks have fallen below their issue prices. READ MORE

Moreover, according to Uday Kotak, founder and director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, over-financialisation can hurt the Indian economy as investors move their savings into equities without understanding valuations. Speaking at Kotak Institutional Equities' investor conference 'Chasing Growth 2025', Kotak said the rules of the game have changed, and the primary change has been felt in capital flows. READ MORE

Elsewhere, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net sold US currency worth $15.1 billion in December in the spot foreign exchange market, after a record net sale of $20.2 billion in November, according to the latest data released on Wednesday. The net short position in the forward market rose further to $67.9 billion by the end of the month, from $58.9 billion in November. READ MORE

Meanwhile, there is no activity scheduled in the mainline section of the primary markets today, in the SME section, Shanmuga Hospital IPO will list on the bourses, and Swasth Foodtech India IPO and HP Telecom India IPO will open for subscription.