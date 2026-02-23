Monday, February 23, 2026 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bharti Airtel to infuse ₹20,000 cr in Airtel Money to push digital lending

Bharti Airtel to infuse ₹20,000 cr in Airtel Money to push digital lending

Bharti Airtel and promoter group to contribute 70:30 into NBFC

Airtel

The investment follows Airtel Money receiving the Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II, non-deposit accepting NBFC on February 13. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s second-largest telecom company Bharti Airtel, along with its parent Bharti Enterprises, will invest Rs 20,000 crore into the telco’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) subsidiary Airtel Money over the coming years. In a statement on Monday, the Sunil Mittal-promoted group said that Airtel will contribute 70 per cent of the investment, while the promoter group through holding company Bharti Enterprises will contribute the balance.
 
The investment follows Airtel Money receiving the Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II, non-deposit accepting NBFC on February 13. Airtel will leverage its 369 million-plus mobile phone user base, technology, data, and customer understanding at scale to build the lending business into a diversified asset within its portfolio of companies.
 
 
“Our NBFC expansion strengthens this foundation and reflects our ambition to build a differentiated, future-ready digital lending business — one that stands for trust, innovation, and financial inclusion,” said Gopal Vittal, executive vice chairman, Bharti Airtel.
 
The company has disbursed over Rs 9,000 crore through its lending service platform (LSP) over the past two years, which it now plans to scale further on the back of strong digital assets, a large data and analytics engine powered by over 500 data scientists, and deep operational expertise. The platform has delivered what Airtel terms as best-in-class delinquency outcomes based on underwriting models and real-time risk monitoring.
 
“The success of our LSP over the past two years is proof of our ability to combine technology, data, and customer trust to deliver impact at a national scale. We have built one of India’s most trusted and scalable digital credit engines — reaching millions with high-quality credit supported by industry-best performance metrics,” Vittal added.
 
Disbursement by the NBFC will be seamlessly integrated with the LSP platform, while maintaining clear operational segregation between the two, the company added.
 
This expansion is strategic to the group as it aims to address the credit gap, push digital financial inclusion, and address potentially underserved customers in the country. India’s formal credit-to-GDP ratio stands at 53 per cent, as per Care Edge Ratings, which indicates the room for more lending amid fast-paced growth being seen in the financial services sector.
 

More From This Section

Pharma, medicine, Pharmaceuticals

Morepen Labs wins ₹825 crore long-term CDMO deal with global drugmaker

life insurance

US insurance major The Hartford opens global tech centre in Hyderabad

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First calls Chandigarh fraud 'isolated' incident, says impact limited

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery enters India, eyes ₹250 crore in 5 Years

Anil Ambani

Bombay HC quashes stay order on fraud proceedings against Anil Ambani

Topics : Airtel Bharti Airtel Company News Investment NBFCs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVoda Idea Share PriceShree Ram Twistex IPOGold and Silver Rate todayTax Free Income in IndiaFrance VisaMorepen Lab ShareVivo 70 FE