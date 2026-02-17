Airtel Money gets RBI clearance to operate as Type II non-deposit NBFC

Airtel Money, a subsidiary of telecom major Bharti Airtel, received a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Type II, non-deposit accepting non-banking financial company, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.

As advised by the regulator, Bharti added a disclosure saying that the RBI does not accept any responsibility or guarantee regarding the company’s current financial soundness or the correctness of any statements, representations or opinions expressed by the company, nor for the repayment of deposits or discharge of liabilities by the company.

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 0.5 per cent lower at ₹2,019.75 per share.