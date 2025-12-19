Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel partly paid-up shares zoom 10%, trade at new high; here's why

Bharti Airtel board approves first and final call for partly paid-up equity shares; trading in latter to be suspended with effect from February 06, 2026.

Airtel
Bharti Airtel PP shares(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Partly Paid (PP) share price today

 
Share price of Bharti Airtel Partly Paid (PP) hit a new high of ₹1,688, as the stock rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day backed by heavy volumes.
 
At 10:12 AM; the stock was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹1,669.90, as compared to 0.53 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 3.9 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
In the past one year, the stock price of Bharti Airtel PP has zoomed 56 per cent, as compared to 7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel were trading flat at ₹2,091.50 on the BSE. In the past one year, the stock has rallied 31 per cent.   
   

Why were Bharti Airtel PP shares in focus on Friday?

 
Bharti Airtel on Thursday, December 18, 2025, after market hours informed that the company’s board has approved first and final call of ₹401.25 per share (including a premium of ₹397.50), on 392 million outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each (paid-up value of ₹1.25 each), issued by the company on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated September 22, 2021.
 
The board has fixed February 06, 2026 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares who shall be liable to pay the money on the First Call. The Call payment period will commence on March 02, 2026 and end on March 16, 2026, the company said.
 
The company further said that the trading in partly paid-up equity shares of the company on the stock exchanges shall be suspended with effect from February 06, 2026.
 
As per the objects of the issue, the proceeds from the Call on the partly paid-up equity shares will be utilized primarily for pre-payment/ repayment of borrowings (including accrued interest) and general corporate purposes.  
Following the pre/repayment of the borrowings and along with its organic cash generation, the company’s India operations are expected to become effectively net debt-free in the near term except for Department of Telecommunication (DoT) liabilities and Finance Lease Obligations, thereby further strengthening its balance sheet.
 
During the financial year 2021-22, Bharti Airtel has alloted 392 million partly paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each (₹1.25 per share paid on application) at a premium of ₹530 per share (₹132.50 per share paid on application) on October 27, 2021, pursuant to Rights Issue.
 
Airtel had raised ₹5,247 crore in the first tranche of the rights issue in October 2021. The company has since refrained from calling the rights issue as it continued to have sufficient cash reserves on the back of strong free cash flows and moderation in capex spending. While Airtel’s capex on 5G networks had tapered, it intends to raise spending on data centre and home broadband segments.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsBharti Airteltelecom services

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

