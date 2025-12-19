Bharti Airtel partly paid-up shares zoom 10%, trade at new high; here's why

Bharti Airtel Partly Paid (PP) share price today

Share price of Bharti Airtel Partly Paid (PP) hit a new high of ₹1,688, as the stock rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day backed by heavy volumes.

At 10:12 AM; the stock was quoting 9 per cent higher at ₹1,669.90, as compared to 0.53 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 3.9 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

In the past one year, the stock price of Bharti Airtel PP has zoomed 56 per cent, as compared to 7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Bharti Airtel on Thursday, December 18, 2025, after market hours informed that the company's board has approved first and final call of ₹401.25 per share (including a premium of ₹397.50), on 392 million outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5 each (paid-up value of ₹1.25 each), issued by the company on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated September 22, 2021.

The board has fixed February 06, 2026 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares who shall be liable to pay the money on the First Call. The Call payment period will commence on March 02, 2026 and end on March 16, 2026, the company said. The company further said that the trading in partly paid-up equity shares of the company on the stock exchanges shall be suspended with effect from February 06, 2026. As per the objects of the issue, the proceeds from the Call on the partly paid-up equity shares will be utilized primarily for pre-payment/ repayment of borrowings (including accrued interest) and general corporate purposes.