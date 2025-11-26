Bharti Airtel shares slip 3% amid large trades; check all details here

Bharti Airtel shares declined 2.8 per cent on the BSE, hitting an intra-day low of ₹2,100 apiece, amid significant block trades. At 9:17 AM, 0.32 million shares had changed hands on the BSE, while 0.02 million shares were traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Around the same time, Bharti Airtel’s share price was trading 2.79 per cent lower at ₹2,100.55. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.10 per cent at 84,503.44.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,97,755.73 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹2,174.7, and its 52-week low is ₹1,537.45.

Bharti Airtel block deal details

The selling pressure on the counter stemmed from a block deal involving 34.4 million shares, representing 0.6 per cent of equity, traded in multiple block deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

As per a term sheet reviewed by Business Standard, Indian Continent Investment (ICIL), a promoter entity, was expected to offload 34.3 million shares at ₹2,096.7 per share. This price represented a 3 per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price of ₹2,160.75. This transaction would reduce ICIL’s stake in Airtel to 0.92 per cent from its existing 1.48 per cent. Currently, the promoters collectively hold a 50.27 per cent stake in Airtel, with Singapore’s Singtel owning 27.5 per cent. ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel promoters to sell 0.56% stake to raise up to ₹7,200 crore This marks the third instance of ICIL selling a stake in Airtel within the past year. The previous such transaction occurred in August, when the promoter offloaded a 0.98 per cent stake for ₹11,227 crore ($1.3 billion), making it one of the largest block deals in the domestic market.