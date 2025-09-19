Big dividend week ahead: 109 stocks to watch for passive income; full list

Dividend stocks: Dalal Street investors focused on dividend income will have a busy week ahead, as shares of 109 companies are set to trade ex-dividend between Monday, September 22 and Friday, September 26, 2025, according to BSE data.

Investors aiming to qualify for dividend payouts need to buy these stocks before their ex-dividend date, as shares begin trading without the dividend entitlement from the ex-date onward. Those purchasing the shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for the upcoming dividend, even if they hold the stock on the record date.

Among the marquee companies going ex-dividend next week are Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bengal & Assam Company, Maharashtra Scooters, Premier Explosives, Sunteck Realty, BEML, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals. These firms have declared interim, final, or special dividends, presenting opportunities for income-focused investors.