Big dividend week ahead: 109 stocks to watch for passive income; full list

Here is the complete list of stocks scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|A B Infrabuild
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.0500
|Sep 22, 2025
|Accel
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|Sep 22, 2025
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|Sep 22, 2025
|Archit Organosys
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 22, 2025
|Asian Star Company
|Sep 22, 2025
|Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 22, 2025
|Aurionpro Solutions
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Sep 22, 2025
|Aveer Foods
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|Sep 22, 2025
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|Sep 22, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹65
|Sep 22, 2025
|Bandaram Pharma Packtech
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 22, 2025
|BEML
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|Sep 22, 2025
|Bengal & Assam Company
|Sep 22, 2025
|Dividend - ₹50
|Sep 22, 2025
|Black Rose Industries
|Sep 22, 2025
|Special Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 22, 2025
|Black Rose Industries
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.5500
|Sep 22, 2025
|Bondada Engineering
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 22, 2025
|Bright Outdoor Media
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 22, 2025
|Ceinsys Tech
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|Sep 22, 2025
|Commercial Syn Bags
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.40
|Sep 22, 2025
|Cords Cable Industries
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 22, 2025
|CyberTech Systems and Software
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹4
|Sep 22, 2025
|DCW
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 22, 2025
|Divyashakti
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 22, 2025
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.0050
|Sep 22, 2025
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Sep 22, 2025
|GEM Enviro Management
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|Sep 22, 2025
|GTV Engineering
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 22, 2025
|Gufic Biosciences
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 22, 2025
|Gujarat Craft Industries
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 22, 2025
|Gujarat Intrux -
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹15
|Sep 22, 2025
|Hazoor Multi Projects -
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|Sep 22, 2025
|HPL Electric & Power
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 22, 2025
|Josts Engineering Company
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.2500
|Sep 22, 2025
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.10
|Sep 22, 2025
|Lahoti Overseas -
|Sep 22, 2025
|Dividend - ₹0.20
|Sep 22, 2025
|Madhuveer Com 18 Network
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.0500
|Sep 22, 2025
|Maharashtra Scooters
|Sep 22, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹160
|Sep 22, 2025
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹20
|Sep 22, 2025
|Navneet Education
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|Sep 22, 2025
|National Fertilizers
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.5600
|Sep 22, 2025
|OM Infra
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.40
|Sep 22, 2025
|Paisalo Digital
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|Sep 22, 2025
|Parag Milk Foods
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 22, 2025
|Phoenix Township
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.1500
|Sep 22, 2025
|PNC Infratech
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.60
|Sep 22, 2025
|Radix Industries (India)
|Sep 22, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|Sep 22, 2025
|Rolcon Engineering Company
|Sep 22, 2025
