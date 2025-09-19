Home / Markets / News / Microcap stock Intense Technologies zooms 44% in 2 days on huge volumes

Shares of Intense Technologies surged 20 per cent to ₹127.46 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the microcap information technology (IT) enabled services company has zoomed 44 per cent from a level of ₹88.52 on September 17, 2025. 
 
At 01:47 PM; Intense Technologies stock was quoting 16 per cent higher at ₹123.65, as compared to 0.43 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 4.37 million equity shares representing 18.6 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹291 crore.
 
The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹79.10 on August 14, 2025. It had touched a 52-week high of ₹159.45 on October 11, 2024.

Intense Technologies Overview and Outlook

 
Intense Technologies, AI-first, is platform-driven services company specializing in mission-critical solutions across communication, data management, and process automation. With a strong focus on the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors, the company leverages its innovative platforms to deliver significant business outcomes at scale.
 
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global artificial intelligence market size was valued at $233.46 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from $294.16 billion in 2025 to $1,771.62 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.20 per cent during the forecast period.  As per MarketsandMarkets, the customer engagement solutions market size is expected to grow to $32.2 billion by 2027.
 
With over 25 per cent revenue growth, industry-leading AI-driven platforms, and a billion+ end-users globally, Intense Technologies is redefining the future of digital engagement by continuously advancing the company's AI-driven communications, data, and process automation platforms and services, the management said in its FY25 annual report. 
Looking ahead, Intense Technologies is committed to pioneering the next wave of customer engagement where AI not only simplifies transactions but also anticipates customer needs, empowers autonomous decision making, and delivers real time omni channel experiences. By embedding intelligence into every interaction, the company is enabling enterprises to shift from reactive communication models to proactive engagement strategies that drive stronger outcomes and competitive differentiation.
 
The company’s entry into the government vertical has unlocked significant opportunities, as governments remain among the highest spenders even during economic slowdowns. While this provides a stable and scalable revenue source, it also introduces the challenge of longer cash conversion cycles, Intense Technologies said.
 

