Microcap stock Intense Technologies zooms 44% in 2 days on huge volumes

The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹79.10 on August 14, 2025. It had touched a 52-week high of ₹159.45 on October 11, 2024.

Intense Technologies Overview and Outlook

Intense Technologies, AI-first, is platform-driven services company specializing in mission-critical solutions across communication, data management, and process automation. With a strong focus on the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors, the company leverages its innovative platforms to deliver significant business outcomes at scale.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global artificial intelligence market size was valued at $233.46 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from $294.16 billion in 2025 to $1,771.62 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.20 per cent during the forecast period. As per MarketsandMarkets, the customer engagement solutions market size is expected to grow to $32.2 billion by 2027.