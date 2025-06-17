Patil Automation IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

Patil Automation IPO Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) welding and line automation solutions company Patil Automation has entered the second day of public subscription and has received a decent response from investors so far. The issue has been fully subscribed with bids for 62,72,400 shares against 58,00,800 shares on offer, reflecting a subscription rate of 1.51, according to NSE data as of 2:20 PM.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹114 to ₹120, with a lot size of 1,200. A retail investor would need a minimum investment amount of ₹1,44,000 to bid for one lot at the upper price band. However, a high net-worth individual can bid for a minimum of two lots for ₹2,88,000.

The SME issue will close for public subscription on Wednesday, June 18. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, June 19. Patil Automation IPO will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, June 23.

Purva Sharegistry is the registrar of the issue. Seren Capital is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net issue proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing facility, partly repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, as well as general corporate purposes.

About Patil Automation