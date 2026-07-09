Bloomberg rolls out electronic platform for Indian government bond trading

Bloomberg on Thursday said it has facilitated the first electronic trade in Indian government bonds (IGBs) through its Terminal, allowing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to execute transactions with domestic and international banks through a single electronic platform.

The platform is directly connected to the Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching (NDS-OM), operated by Clearcorp Dealing Systems (India) Ltd, enabling investors to place, execute, and allocate trades electronically.

The offering is part of Bloomberg Electronic Markets and provides FPIs with an end-to-end electronic workflow for trading Indian government securities.

According to Bloomberg, the integration with NDS-OM aims to improve operational efficiency by reducing manual intervention in the trading process and lowering the risk of operational errors. Investors can place, monitor, execute, and allocate trades through the Bloomberg Terminal while accessing liquidity from both domestic and overseas banks.