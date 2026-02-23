BLS International share price zooms 11% on heavy volumes; should you buy?

BLS International share price today

BLS International share price surged 11 per cent in Monday’s session, tracking an increase in trading volume. The scrip jumped 10.8 per cent to ₹297.30 in the intraday trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 1:40 PM, BLS International shares pared some gains and were trading 7.53 per cent higher at ₹288.50 per share. The counter outperformec the Nifty 50 index, which was trading 0.25 per cent higher. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹11,882.24 crore.

In the last 12 months, BLS International shares have corrected 24 per cent, as against a 12.5 per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did BLS International Services share price rise today? Today’s buying activity in BLS International shares was accompanied by a surge in volume. The total traded volume of BLS International increased eight times to its 30-day average so far, according to data on Bloomberg. The stock is the tenth most active equity on NSE. So far in Monday's trade, BLS International saw its 18.8 million shares change hands at an average traded price of ₹290.23 as of 1:35 PM. In the previous session, the counter saw a trade of 13.1 million shares, according to data on NSE. Apart from this, no fundamental trigger was impacting BLS International’s shares on Monday.

Q3 results highlights BLS International's consolidated net profit increased by 33.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹170.2 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹127.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Check details of BLS International’s Q3 earnings The company’s topline surged by 43.6 per cent on Y-o-Y basis to ₹736.5 crore compared to Rs 512.84 crores in the corresponding period of the previous year. The topline was mainly driven by higher visa applications and consolidation of Aadifidelis Solutions. Technical view Vikash Yadav, technical analyst at Kedia Advisory, said that BLS International has witnessed a strong rebound from the ₹250 support zone, which continues to act as a solid demand base. The stock is currently trading near ₹289 and is attempting to reclaim the 50-day moving average, which is acting as immediate resistance.