UPL restructuring: Analysts decode impact on valuations, Advanta IPO

UPL’s board approved the company's restructuring plans on Friday (February 20, 2026), after market hours. UPL is undertaking a three-step restructuring to create UPL Global (UPL 2) as a unified India and international crop protection platform, positioning it as the world’s second-largest listed pure-play crop protection company.

The group will operate through two separately listed verticals—Global Crop Protection and Seeds—each with distinct structural drivers.

What will UPL’s restructuring mean to the investors?

Analysts believe the revamping of the company will simplify the group into independently benchmarkable pure plays, improving transparency and strategic focus.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services, in its note, said that UPL 2 will become a focused global crop protection platform, while UPL 1 will sharpen its manufacturing-led business-to-business (B2B) positioning. The move also supports subsidiary-level capital raises, accelerates deleveraging, and strengthens the pathway to valuation re-rating, the brokerage noted.

Further, crop protection remains volume-led and resilient, benefiting from diversified demand, biofuel-driven acreage expansion, and expanding post-patent opportunities, with a balanced mix of post-patent and differentiated products supporting margins. Advanta, the high- retuen on capital employed (RoCE) (25 per cent) seeds platform, offers superior margins, strong cash flows, and IP-led growth, enabling both businesses to be valued independently in line with their return and capital intensity profiles.