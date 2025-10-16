BLS International shares jump 6% after this contract win; details here
Shares of BLS International Ltd. rose over 6 per cent on Thursday after it won a contract from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in China.
The tour and travel company's stock rose as much as 7.9 per cent during the day to ₹301.2 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 7 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 7.5 per cent higher at ₹399 apiece, compared to a 0.52 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:10 PM.
Shares of the company snapped a six-day losing streak. The counter has fallen 38 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BLS International has a total market capitalisation of ₹12,134 crore.
BLS International wins MEA contract
BLS International Services was awarded a contract by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, to establish and operate Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) in China, according to an exchange filing.
The three-year contract, effective from October 14, 2025, mandates BLS International to set up and manage IVACs in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. These centres will provide streamlined, secure, and customer-friendly visa services to applicants.
According to the company, the new IVACs will feature enhanced infrastructure, advanced technology, and multilingual staff to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for visa applicants.
"We believe this is significant milestone for BLS International, and these IVACs will play a vital role in facilitating reliable and user-centric visa services, Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director of BLS International Services, said. "We thank the Ministry of External Affairs for its continued trust and confidence in BLS International.”
Earlier this week, the stock tanked 18 per cent after it said that it has been debarred from participating in any future tenders issued by the MEA for the next two years. In Q1FY26, Indian Missions contributed around 12 per cent to the consolidated revenue and around 8 per cent of Ebitda of the company.
BLS International Q1 results
The company reported a strong performance for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), with consolidated net profit surging 49.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹181 crore. Revenue from operations rose 44.23 per cent to ₹710.56 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by growth in the existing business and the consolidation of recently acquired entities — iDATA, Citizenship Invest, and Aadifidelis Solutions — during FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 48.62 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹200.19 crore. Ebitda rose 53.4 per cent to ₹204.2 crore from ₹133.2 crore a year ago, while Ebitda margin improved by 171 basis points to 28.7 per cent from 27 per cent in Q1 FY25.
