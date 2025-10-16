Bumper debut! Rubicon Research lists at 29% premium, beats GMP estimates

Rubicon Research IPO listing, Rubicon Research share price: Shares of Rubicon Research, a pharmaceutical company, made a solid debut on the Dalal Street on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The company's stock opened at ₹420, reflecting a premium of 29 per cent over the issue price of ₹485. After listing, the stock was trading almost flat at ₹621.

Similarly on the BSE, the stock opened at ₹620.1, up 29 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹621.85, up nearly 0.5 per cent from the listing price.

The listing price of Rubicon Research was slightly above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Rubicon Research were trading at ₹605, commanding a premium of ₹120 or 25 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Rubicon Research IPO subscription details The public offering received a solid response from investors and was subscribed nearly 104 times. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 130.26 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors at 97.61 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 35.47 times. Ahead of the IPO, the company had alloted over 12.7 million equity shares to 32 funds at ₹485 per share to raise ₹619 crore. The anchor book attracted participation from both foreign and domestic institutional investors, including Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Amansa Holdings, and Aranda Investments Pte, as per a circular on the BSE website.