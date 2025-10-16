Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; Infosys, Wipro Q2 results today
October 16, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a favourable start for the benchmark indices
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, October 16, 2025: Indian equity markets are poised to open higher on Thursday, tracking gains in global peers. GIFT Nifty futures also signalled a positive start for the benchmark indices. Meanwhile, market sentiment is expected to be guided by the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives contracts today.
At 7:58 AM on Thursday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 46 points higher at 25,470.
On the global front, investors are awaiting GDP, industrial and manufacturing production, and goods trade data from the UK, along with jobless claims data from the US. Back home, D-Street participants are eyeing the release of foreign direct investment and M3 money supply data.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Thursday, following Wall Street’s gains driven by strong bank earnings amid a volatile session.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.95 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.16 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.09 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices closed broadly higher, with Morgan Stanley and Bank of America rallying after reporting solid quarterly results. Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor rising China–US trade tensions. The broader S&P 500 settled higher by 0.40 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.66 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.04 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹161.84 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹4,492.26 crore on Wednesday, October 15.
IPO today
In the mainline IPO segment, shares of Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. and Rubicon Research are set to make their D-Street debut today. Meanwhile, the Midwest IPO enters the second day of subscription.
Q2 results today
Infosys, Wipro, Nestle India, Eternal, Jio Financial Services, LTIMindtree, Waaree Energies, JSW Infrastructure, Metro Brands, and Indian Bank are among the companies scheduled to announce their Q2FY26 results today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday morning. Brent crude was up 0.89 per cent at $62.46 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.93 per cent to trade at $58.81 per barrel.
