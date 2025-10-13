BLS is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.

At 09:26 AM; BLS was quoting 14 per cent lower at Rs 288.60, as compared to 0.3 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over two-fold, with a combined 5.56 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

BLS on Saturday, October 11, 2025, informed the exchanges and investors of a recent directive issued by the MEA, which temporarily restricts the company from participating in new Indian Mission tenders for a period of two years.

However, the BLS clarified that this development does not impact the company’s current financials or ongoing operations. All existing contracts with Indian Missions across the globe remain valid and continue to operate as scheduled. Additionally, the order will not have any significant bearing on the company's financial outlook.

In Q1FY26, Indian Missions contributed around 12 per cent to the consolidated revenue and around 8 per cent of EBITDA of the company.