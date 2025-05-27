Blue Dart Express shares slide 6% after Q4 results; Profit falls 29%

Shares of Blue Dart Express fell nearly 6 per cent on Tuesday after it reported a 29 per cent decline in its net profit in the March quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).

The logistics company, Blue Dart's stock fell as much as 5.87 per cent during the day to ₹5,765 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 4.4 per cent lower at ₹6,873 apiece, compared to a 0.46 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 11:06 AM.

Follow Stock Market Updates Today LIVE Shares of the company snapped a three-day decline on Tuesday, but have recovered 12 per cent from their lows of ₹6,121, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 1.5 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Blue Dart Express has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,271.19 crore, according to BSE data.

Blue Dart Express Q4FY25 results

However, its revenue from operations rose 7.13 per cent to ₹1,417.32 crore in the March Quarter. It was ₹1,322.87 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its total expenses in the March quarter increased 9.72 per cent to ₹1,348.55 crore.

Also Read

ALSO READ: D-St bleeds as Sensex drops 900 pts, Nifty below 24,800; Why markets fell? For the entire 2024-25, Blue Dart Express' profit fell 16.14 per cent to ₹252.42 crore from ₹301.01 crore a year ago. Blue Dart Express' total consolidated income rose 8.3 per cent to ₹5,762.16 crore.

Blue Dart Express management commentary

"Our focus in FY25 was on delivering consistency, maintaining service quality, and enhancing our offering strength with significant investments towards our aviation capabilities and infrastructure, an approach that will continue as we gear up for the future," according to Balfour Manuel, managing director.

"As we look ahead to FY26, we remain cautiously optimistic amid ongoing external uncertainties. Nonetheless, Blue Dart will continue to invest in expanding our network, advancing digital capabilities, and embedding sustainable practices," he said.

About Blue Dart Express

The company is South Asia’s leading express air and integrated transportation and distribution company. It provides secure and reliable delivery services to over 56,000 locations across India.

As part of DHL Group's OHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart benefits from the world’s most extensive express and logistics network, spanning over 220 countries and territories. Its comprehensive range of distribution services includes air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance, and more.

ALSO READ: