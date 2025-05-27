Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at flat to positive open for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 27, 2025: At 6:30 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points higher at 25,058.5, suggesting a flat to positive start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, May 27, 2025: The final set of Q4 earnings, US President Trump’s tariff plans, and mixed global cues are likely to influence the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed Trump’s decision to delay 50 per cent tariffs on European Union imports.
Last checked, Nikkei was down 0.15 per cent, while the broader Topix index was flat. The Kospi slipped 0.32 per cent, pulling back from a three-month high reached on Monday. ASX 200, bucking the trend, rose 0.16 per cent.
US markets were closed on Monday on the account of Memorial Day, but futures surged following Trump’s tariff delay. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 per cent. S&P 500 futures advanced 1.1 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.3 per cent.
Besides, on Friday, US markets ended lower. S&P closed 0.67 per cent lower, Dow Jones was down 0.61 per cent, and Nasdaq slid 1 per cent.
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth 135.98 crore. Similarly, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,745.72 crore on May 26.
In the IPO corner, Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO (Mainline) and Schloss Bangalore IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 2 of subscription.
Also, Borana Weaves IPO (Mainline) tentative listing date is today, while Unified Data-Tech IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
The Street will react to earnings from Nazara Technologies, Aurobindo Pharma, and PTC India among others. The Street also awaits results from Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bosch, Info Edge India, Bharat Dynamics, NMDC, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, ITI, Hindustan Copper, EID Parry (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Minda Corporation, Medplus Health Services, NMDC Steel, JK Lakshmi Cement, TTK Prestige, and Triveni Engineering among others.
On the commodity front, oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for trade talks with the European Union, easing fears of imminent tariffs that could dampen global economic growth and energy demand. Brent crude futures and US WTI crude rose 0.6 per cent each.
Meanwhile, gold prices slipped as Trump set a new deadline of July 9 for a trade agreement with the EU, rolling back his earlier threat to impose 50 per cent tariffs starting June 1. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $3,346.59 an ounce, while US gold futures declined 0.6 per cent to $3,345.70.
8:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Signs of stress: Microfinance disbursements fell sharply by 38% in Q4FY25
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Microfinance disbursements dropped sharply by 38 per cent in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) when compared to the same quarter of previous year as lenders exercised caution in loan disbursements amid ongoing stress in the segment.
But, sequentially, there was a surge of 12.2 per cent in lending due to seasonal factors.
According to a report by credit bureau CRIF, disbursements rose 12.2 per cent sequentially to ₹71,580 crore, but were down 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1.15 trillion. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's wider risk buffer range aimed at flexibility in times of uncertainty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The central bank’s revised economic capital framework (ECF) is intended to give the regulator greater flexibility to smooth surplus transfers to the government in a way that does not impact its (the government’s) fiscal maths in a given year, according to experts.
The framework expanded the range of the contingency risk buffer (CRB) to 4.5-7.5 per cent. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O guide for May 27: Here's why analyst recommends this Nifty strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty has resumed its upward trend while it made a putative swing low on last Thursday at 24,462.
-- The re-ignition of the momentum in the broader markets, especially seen in the last couple of days, is inkling a potential to propel Nifty towards 25,500 levels. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Datanomics: Govt finances get a cushion from RBI, more needed for stability
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) record surplus transfer to the government would moderately offset the impact of any likely rise in defence expenditure on public finances.
While the central bank announced ₹13,000 crore more than what was projected in the FY26 Union Budget, from RBI’s surplus transfer as well as dividend from nationalised banks and financial institutions, markets had expected between ₹31,000 crore and ₹80,000 crore more. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi imposes ₹25 lakh penalty on MCX for disclosure lapses on payments
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for alleged lapses in disclosures regarding quarterly payments to 63 moons for extending the Commodity Derivative Platform (CDP) before the shift to the platform developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
While the market regulator had dropped several other allegations stated in the show-cause notice issued in October 2023 against the exchange and its management, Sebi has confirmed the violations of disclosure norms. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivatives contracts expiry days now limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday announced it will limit the expiries of all equity derivatives contracts to two days per week, either Tuesdays or Thursdays starting next month.
This move is aimed at curbing hyper-activity on expiry days and reducing concentration risk in the market.
In March, Sebi had proposed these changes following instances of frequent switches by exchanges on expiry days.
The regulator believes that spacing out expiry days throughout the week will provide an opportunity for stock exchanges to offer product differentiation to market participants. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Groww parent Billionbrains files confidential IPO papers with Sebi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, has confidentially filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The Bengaluru-based company informed about the filing through a newspaper advertisement on Monday.
The IPO size is estimated at ₹8,000 crore and will include both primary and secondary shares. This will make India's largest-ever offering by a capital market firm.
Last year in November, Groww re-domiciled from the United States to India to pursue listing on domestic stock exchanges. The stockbroker is backed by investors like Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners, and Ribbit Capital. READ MORE
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal slumps ahead of FPI selloff after lowering investment limit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Eternal (formerly Zomato) dropped almost 5 per cent on Monday ahead of an expected selloff by passive funds tracking MSCI and FTSE global indices. The selloff is driven by Eternal’s decision to lower the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investment limit from 75 per cent to 49.5 per cent.
Shares of the company ended at Rs 226.7, down 4.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange, where shares worth Rs 2,034 crore were traded. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: National Stock Exchange offers $118 mn to settle Sebi case, revive IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. is said to be offering a record amount of about Rs 1,000 crore ($118 million) to settle a longstanding dispute with the country’s market regulator, according to a person involved in the discussions, likely paving the way for its public listing.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India will discuss the offer, and a decision is expected soon, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The regulator is inclined to settle the legal issue, they said, which would enable the world’s largest derivative exchange by contracts to secure a no-objection certificate. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India a bright spot for growth amid global volatility: N Chandrasekaran
Stock Market LIVE Updates: N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Consumer Products, has said in the company’s annual report for FY25 that India remains one of the bright spots of economic growth amid a volatile global environment.
He said India’s long-term growth is underpinned by strong demographic and economic fundamentals and the ongoing structural reforms.
“India’s near-term macro outlook remains strong with stable growth expectation in 2025, falling inflation, and ongoing monetary easing. India’s direct exposure to the US is limited as its goods exports to the US are just over 2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), one of the lowest among emerging markets,” he said in his address to the company’s shareholders. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fund Pick: UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund posts strong outperformance
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Launched in January 1995, UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund featured in the top 30th percentile of the aggressive hybrid funds category of Crisil Mutual Funds Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through March 2025.
The fund’s month-end assets under management (AUM) increased from ₹4,279 crore in March 2022 to ₹5,910 crore in March 2025, at an annualised rate of 11 per cent.
V Srivatsa and Sunil Madhukar Patil have been managing this fund since November 2009 and February 2018, respectively. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ageing truck fleet rekindles commercial vehicle makers' revival hopes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After several sluggish years, India’s truck market remains in a challenging phase, with the average fleet age now at a historic high of 9 – 9.5 years — up from the earlier 7–7.5 years. This rise reflects a broader concern — weakening cyclical demand that has delayed fleet renewal across the industry.
However, a turnaround may be on the horizon. Industry experts predict mid-single-digit growth in the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) segment in FY26, driven by an expected uptick in replacement demand. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revenue-share model 2.0: Levy USO-like fee on OTTs, telcos tell DoT
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The revenue-sharing tussle between telecom operators and over-the-top (OTT) apps has taken a fresh turn. Now, telcos want the government to play a role in getting data-guzzling OTTs — which they refer to as large traffic generators (LTGs) — to pay a charge for using the telecom networks to offer their services to consumers.
Telecom service providers, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, have collectively proposed to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that a levy be imposed on such OTTs’ income generated from India. READ MORE
7:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China’s BYD sees shares plunge 8% as EV maker cuts prices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares in BYD plunged as much as 8.25 per cent Monday, a steep drop from their record high last week, as investors assessed the Chinese electric vehicle giant’s price cuts on May 23.
The company announced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that it was reducing the prices on 22 electric and plug-in hybrid models until the end of June.
For instance, the price tag of the Seagull hatchback was reduced by 20 per cent to 55,800 Chinese yuan ($7,780), while that of the Seal dual-motor hybrid sedan was cut by 34 per cent to 102,800 yuan.
The latest developments follow other price revisions the automaker announced earlier in the year, such as the release of its Han sedans and Tang SUVs at a starting price that was 10.35 per cent and 14.3 per cent lower than that of previous versions.
7:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A notable uptick: FPI inflows so far in May are the highest in 8 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: May has seen a notable uptick in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into India — the strongest in eight months — despite the ongoing volatility and global uncertainty. So far this month, FPIs have been net buyers to the tune of ₹14,256 crore — the highest monthly inflows since September 2024.
This rebound has been driven by factors including the India-Pakistan ceasefire, optimism around a potential US trade deal, and a surge in block deals. READ MORE
