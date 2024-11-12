Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Blue Dart share price tanks 10% on weak Q2 show; profit slides 14% YoY

Nov 12 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Blue Dart share price: Blue Dart Express (Blue Dart) shares plunged up to 9.87 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 7130 per share on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. 
 
The fall in the Blue Dart share price came after the company reported a weak set of September quarter results (Q2FY25).
 
The profit dropped 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 62.8 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 73 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).
 
The revenue from operations, however, soared 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,448.5 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,324.5 crore in the September quarter of FY24.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), slipped a little over 2 per cent annually to Rs 218.1 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 222.8 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
Consequently, Ebitda margin squeezed 180 basis points (bps) to 15 per cent in Q2FY25, from 16.8 per cent in Q2FY24. 

Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart Express said, “'During the quarter, we achieved strong year-on-year revenue growth, showcasing our robust performance across both established and sunrise sectors. Our increased earnings capacity enables us to strategically invest in expanding our network, including the deployment of new aircraft into our fleet to enhance our service offerings and meet our customers' evolving needs. Following this, we are also investing in the development of strategic ground hubs and delivery centres for 828 and e-commerce distribution. These investments are designed to enhance scalability, flexibility, accuracy, and speed across our entire network, driving sustainable future growth.”
 
Manuel added, “The company's positive outlook underlines its readiness to capitalise on future prospects while maintaining its reputation as the provider of choice. Blue Dart is accelerating sustainable growth through its various initiatives, focusing on structural tailwinds in fast-growing geographies and industry sectors, including the megatrend of e-commerce. As a trusted trade facilitator, Blue Dart continues to expand its share of wallet (SOW) in key markets, setting industry standards and driving value for its partners.”
 
Blue Dart Express is South Asia’s leading express air and integrated transportation and distribution company. It provides secure and reliable delivery services to over 56,000 locations across India. 
 
As part of DHL Group's OHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart benefits from the world’s most extensive express and logistics network, spanning over 220 countries and territories. Its comprehensive range of distribution services includes air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance, and more.
 
At 10:51 AM, Blue Dart shares were trading 2.07 per cent lower at Rs 7,748.10 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 79,486.06 levels.
 
