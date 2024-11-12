Triveni Turbine share price jumps 12% on posting 42% rise in Q2 profit YoY

Triveni Turbine shares zoomed 11.8 per cent on Tuesday and registered an intraday high of Rs 699.95 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company posted good Q2FY25 results.

Around 10:51 AM, Triveni Turbine shares were up 8.54 per cent at Rs 679.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 79,424. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 21,599.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 842.55 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 351.2 per share.

On November 11, 2024, after market hours, Triveni Turbine reported a 42 per cent on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 91 crore in the September 2024 quarter as compared to Rs 64 crore a year ago.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 520.7 crore from Rs 402.3 crore a year ago.

In a statement, Dhruv M Sawhney, chairman and managing director of Triveni Turbine said, "We have reported another strong set of results across all key metrics of revenues, profitability and order booking."

In Q2 FY25, order booking grew 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 572 crore driven by export order booking which increased 50 per cent YoY to Rs 304 crore.

Triveni Turbine Limited is an Indian company that specializes in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of industrial steam turbines and related products. Established in 1995, the company has earned a reputation for providing efficient and sustainable energy solutions across various sectors, including power generation, sugar, chemicals, and process industries.

The company offers a wide range of steam turbines for both utility and industrial applications, with capacities ranging from 1 MW to 100 MW. Their turbines are known for their high performance, reliability, and fuel efficiency.

It is also committed to offering after-sales services and lifecycle support, helping customers optimize turbine performance and reduce operational costs. The company has a strong focus on innovation, contributing to energy efficiency and sustainability in industrial processes.

In the past one year, Triveni Turbine shares have gained 54.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 22 per cent.