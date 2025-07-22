Blue Jet Healthcare shares drop 10% post Q1 results; details here

Blue Jet Healthcare share price today: Shares of the pharma company, : Shares of the pharma company, Blue Jet Healthcare , dropped 10 per cent on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹906.15 per share.

At 2:30 PM, shares of Blue Jet Healthcare were trading at ₹906.15, down by 10 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, Sensex was trading at 82,193.27, down by 7 points. The market capitalisation of the pharma company stood at ₹15,718.57 crore. So far this calendar year, the shares of the company have witnessed a strong surge of 78 per cent.

The selloff on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Blue Jet Healthcare Q1FY26 earnings The company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹354.8 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up from ₹162.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Profit after tax (PAT) also witnessed a healthy rise of 141.3 per cent to ₹91.2 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹37.8 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year. However, the company's sequential results failed to uplift the investor sentiment. The pharma company's PAT was down by 17.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. PAT margins also declined from 32.3 per cent in Q4FY25 to 25.7 per cent during the quarter under review, marking a decline of 664 basis points (bps).

"Reduction in Q-o-Q is primarily attributable to a drop in gross margin to 48.4 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 54.7 per cent in Q4 FY25, driven by a shift in product mix and reduced inventory levels, resulting in lower overhead absorption during Q1FY26," the company said in a release. That apart, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) figure was down by 13.6 per cent to ₹121 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹140 crore recorded in the previous quarter. Ebitda margins also took a hit and dropped by 701 bps to 34.1 per cent for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from 41.1 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.