Home / Markets / News / Blue Jet Healthcare shares drop 10% post Q1 results; details here

Blue Jet Healthcare shares drop 10% post Q1 results; details here

At 2:30 PM, shares of Blue Jet Healthcare were trading at ₹906.15, down by 10 per cent on the BSE.

Stock market
The pharma company's PAT was down by 17.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Blue Jet Healthcare share price today: Shares of the pharma company, Blue Jet Healthcare, dropped 10 per cent on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, logging an intraday low of ₹906.15 per share. 
 
At 2:30 PM, shares of Blue Jet Healthcare were trading at ₹906.15, down by 10 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, Sensex was trading at 82,193.27, down by 7 points. The market capitalisation of the pharma company stood at ₹15,718.57 crore. So far this calendar year, the shares of the company have witnessed a strong surge of 78 per cent.
 
The selloff on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Blue Jet Healthcare Q1FY26 earnings

The company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹354.8 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up from ₹162.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Profit after tax (PAT) also witnessed a healthy rise of 141.3 per cent to ₹91.2 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹37.8 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year. However, the company's sequential results failed to uplift the investor sentiment. 
The pharma company's PAT was down by 17.2 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis. PAT margins also declined from 32.3 per cent in Q4FY25 to 25.7 per cent during the quarter under review, marking a decline of 664 basis points (bps).
 
"Reduction in Q-o-Q is primarily attributable to a drop in gross margin to 48.4 per cent in Q1 FY26 from 54.7 per cent in Q4 FY25, driven by a shift in product mix and reduced inventory levels, resulting in lower overhead absorption during Q1FY26," the company said in a release. 
 
That apart, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) figure was down by 13.6 per cent to ₹121 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹140 crore recorded in the previous quarter. Ebitda margins also took a hit and dropped by 701 bps to 34.1 per cent for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from 41.1 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.
 
"Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth strategy, driven by capacity expansions, enhanced R&D capabilities, and a robust pipeline of high-value products. We are committed to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders through consistent performance, innovation, and strategic investments," said Shiven Arora, managing director of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd.

About Blue Jet Healthcare 

The pharma company was initially incorporated as 'Jet Chemicals Private Ltd.' in Mumbai on December 7, 1968. The name of the company was changed to 'Blue Jet Healthcare Private' on December 30, 2020. It has operations organised into three product categories: contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Blue Jet Healthcare is involved in the manufacturing of pharma intermediate APIs used in pharmaceutical and healthcare products.
       

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs down; PSBs, pharma, realty drag; Eternal up 15%

Smallcap auto stock surges 10% post Q1 results; zooms 102% in 1 month

Nestle Q1 preview: What to expect from Kitkat maker in June quarter?

Savy Infra IPO sees strong demand on Day 2; check subscription data, GMP

Swastika Castal IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 2.5x, GMP remains nil

Topics :Stock Marketbuzzing stockMarkets Sensex Niftystockspharmaceutical firms

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story