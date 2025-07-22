Swastika Castal IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 2.5x, GMP remains nil

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Swastika Castal were trading flat at the issue price of ₹65 on Tuesday, in the grey market.

The company aims to raise ₹14.07 crore through a fresh issue of 2.16 million equity shares. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Shares of Swastika Castal are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹65 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 2,000 shares each, with an investment amount of ₹2,60,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,90,000 for three lots of 6,000 equity shares.

Accurate Securities & Registry is the registrar of the issue. Horizon Management is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.