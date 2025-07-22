Savy Infra IPO sees strong demand on Day 2; check subscription data, GMP

Savy Infra IPO subscription status: Savy Infra & Logistics continues to receive the favourable response for its initial public offering (IPO) on the second day of subscription. The public issue, which opened for subscription on July 21, has received the bids for 2,52,43,200 equity shares against 41,71,200 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 6.05 times till around 2:18 PM on Tuesday, July 22, showed the NSE data.

The public issue received the highest demand from the retail investors who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by nearly 7 times. This has been followed by the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) of 6 times, and non-institutional investors (NIIs) of 4.5 times.

Savy Infra IPO issue size, price band

The public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 5.83 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹69.98 crore. The public issue is being offered at a price band of ₹120–144 per share and a lot size of 1200 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares) and in multiples of 1200 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,88,000.

Savy Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Savy Infra were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on Tuesday. According to the sources tracking grey market activities, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at around ₹141 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹21 or 17.50 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹120, revealed the sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Savy Infra IPO objective

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will utilise the funds raised through the IPO for funding working capital requirements of the company as well as for general corporate purposes.

Savy Infra IPO allotment date, listing date

The three-day subscription window will close on July 23. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 24, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on July 25.

Savy Infra shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on July 28, 2025.

Savy Infra IPO registrar, lead manager

Maashitla Securities is acting as the registrar to the issue, while Unistone Capital is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

About Savy Infra & Logistics

Savy Infra & Logistics is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company focused on earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects such as road construction, embankments, sub-grade preparation, granular sub-bases, and bituminous or concrete surfaces. Over the years, the company has gradually expanded from supplying quartzite for infrastructure projects to providing a range of services, including excavation, grading, utility work, and paving. Initially focused on earthwork and foundation activities, the company has also extended its expertise to managing the logistics of excavated materials, ensuring their efficient transportation and disposal.