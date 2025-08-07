Blue Star share price rise 4% after posting Q1 results; check details

Blue Star shares rose 3.5 per cent on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,833.9 per share on National Stock Exchange (NSE). The buying on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results, during market hours on Wednesday.

At 12:56 PM, Blue Star share price was up 2.68 per cent at ₹1,078.6 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was 0.59 per cent lower at 24,428.7.

Blue Star Q1 results

In Q1, Blue Star consolidated net profit came in at ₹120.96 crore, down 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to ₹168.84 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹2,982.25 crore, as compared to ₹2,865.37 crore, up 4 per cent.

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹200 crore, as compared to ₹238crore, down 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 16.2 per cent, as against 13 per cent.

"Despite this headwind faced by the Room AC business, the company has delivered robust revenue growth across other key businesses. Backed by a healthy order book and prospects of demand reviving during the festive season, we are optimistic about growth for the full year," the company said in its filing.