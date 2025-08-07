Datamatics Global spikes 7% on posting healthy Q1 results; PAT up 16%

Datamatics Global Services shares spiked 6.6 per cent on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and logged an all-time high at ₹1,119.95 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came a day after the company posted Q1 results, after market hours on Tuesday.

At 11:08 AM, Datamatics Global Services share price was up 3.63 per cent at ₹1,088 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.66 per cent lower at 80,013.25.

Datamatics Global Services Q1 results

In Q1, Datamatics Global Services' consolidated net profit came in at ₹50.4 crore, up 15.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to a net loss of ₹43.5 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹467.6 crore, as compared to ₹394 crore, up 18.7 per cent. The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹75.9 crore, as compared to ₹51.4 crore, up 47.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 16.2 per cent, as against 13 per cent. "Despite a subdued discretionary spending environment, we maintained a healthy margin, supported by ongoing cost optimisation initiatives. We remain focused on sustaining this momentum through the rest of FY26," said Rahul Kanodia, vice chairman and CEO, Datamatics. He added: As we look ahead, I am truly excited about the future. We stand at the forefront of a new technological revolution, and Datamatics is strongly positioned to seize the opportunities it brings. A heartfelt thank you to our customers, employees, and investors for being an integral part of this journey.