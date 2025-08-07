Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down, Asia mixed; Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, August 7, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to have a negative start on Thursday, in the wake of the news that US President Donald Trump has announced the Indian benchmark equity indices are likely to have a negative start on Thursday, in the wake of the news that US President Donald Trump has announced the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian crude oil.

This move brings the total tariff burden to 50 per cent, putting India at a significant disadvantage compared to global competitors, including China, on nearly all merchandise exports to the US. India, in response, condemned the tariff increase, describing the US decision as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

ALSO READ: US doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian crude oil purchases At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points lower at 24,573, indicating a negative start for markets.

Global cues

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed after Trump vowed to impose a 100 per cent tariff on semiconductor and chip imports, though companies manufacturing within the US would be exempt. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 were flat, while South Korea’s Kospi index dropped by 0.12 per cent.

ALSO READ | Stocks to Watch today, Aug 7: Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, BHEL, Ircon Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices closed higher, boosted by strong corporate earnings, with US yields also rising. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged by 1.21 per cent, the broader S&P 500 added 0.73 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.18 per cent.

Q1 results

The markets will react to Q1 earnings from key companies including, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Divis Lab,Trent, BHEL, PVR Inox, Raymond, RITES, Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, Datamatics Global, EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Fortis Healthcare, GNFC among others.

Several firms are also scheduled to report their results today, including Birlasoft, Data Patterns (India), Edelweiss Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, General Insurance Corporation of India, CE Info Systems, Global HealthTitan Company, LIC, HPCL, Godrej Consumer Products, Kalyan Jewellers India, Bajaj Electricals, Biocon, Cummins India, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Kalpataru Projects International, Aegis Logistics, and Apollo Tyres, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Page Industries, Ramco Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Sai Life Sciences, among others.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹4,196.77 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹5,954.61 crore on August 6.

IPO today

In the mainline segment , the JSW Cement IPO and All Time Plastics IPO will open for public subscription, while the Highway Infrastructure IPO will close for subscription today.

In the SME segment, the Sawaliya Foods Products IPO and Connplex Cinemas IPO will open for subscription. Additionally, the basis of allotment for the Bhadora Industries IPO, Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO, Jyoti Global Plast IPO, Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO, Essex Marine IPO, and BLT Logistics IPO is likely to be finalised today.

Commodity corner

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday. Brent crude was trading up 0.91 per cent at $67.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with gains of 0.93 per cent at $64.95 per barrel.