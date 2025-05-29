This Miniratna defence PSU share price is up 6% in trade today; here's why

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price: State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) shares were in demand on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 6.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹444 per share.

At 10:40 AM, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share was off day’s high, and was trading 3.40 per cent higher at ₹432 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 81,366.01 levels.

Why did Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise in trade today?

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company posted healthy results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

In a statement, the company announced its highest-ever quarterly turnover of approximately ₹410.56 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 1.25 per cent increase from ₹405.50 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The Value of Production (VoP) for the quarter stood at around ₹329.16 crore, up 16.78 per cent from ₹281.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) came in at ₹77.16 crore, registering a 19.31 per cent growth from ₹64.67 crore in Q4FY24. Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose 21.04 per cent to ₹56.14 crore compared to ₹46.38 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year FY25, Mishra Dhatu Nigam recorded its highest-ever annual turnover at approximately ₹1,074.10 crore, a slight increase of 0.13 per cent from ₹1,072.67 crore in FY24.

However, the annual Value of Production declined to ₹1,065.62 crore from ₹1,147.64 crore in the previous year. Despite this, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for FY25 improved 11.10 per cent to ₹248.97 crore from ₹224.09 crore in FY24.

Annual Profit Before Tax rose 19.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹156.04 crore, while Profit After Tax grew 20.61 per cent to ₹110.07 crore, compared to ₹130.96 crore and ₹91.26 crore, respectively, in FY24.

As of April 15, 2025, the company's order book stood at approximately ₹1,832 crore.

About Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a premier manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors.

Commissioned in 1982, its Hyderabad production unit was set up to ensure self-reliance in the supply of critical materials like superalloys, special steels, soft magnetic alloys, and titanium alloys—essential for Defence, Space, Aeronautics, and Energy applications.

With nearly five decades of expertise, MIDHANI has grown into a key player in the production of special metals and alloys, including being the sole producer of titanium alloys in India.

Its advanced manufacturing facilities support a wide range of complex requirements, making MIDHANI a vital contributor to national strategic programmes and a strong contender in global markets.