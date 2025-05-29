Insecticides India share price zooms 8% on Q4 results; profit jumps 85% YoY

Insecticides India share price: Chemical manufacturing company Chemical manufacturing company Insecticides India share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 7.89 per cent to an intraday high of 895.50 per share.

At 11:10 AM, Insecticides India share price was off day’s high, and was trading 4.27 per cent higher at 866.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 81,255.94 level.

What triggered the up move in Insecticides India share price?

Insecticides India share soared on the back of robust March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 85 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 13.89 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 7.52 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q4FY24).

Insecticides India topline, or revenue from operations, surged 32 per cent Y-o-Y to 358.92 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 272.50 crore in Q4FY24.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), skyrocketed 226 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 28.47 crore, from Rs 8.73 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 470 basis points (bps) to 7.9 per cent in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from 3.2 per cent in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q4FY24).

Besides, the company launched 11 new products in FY25 including patented latest technology products

It also acquired Kaeros Research Pvt. Ltd. to secure supply chains, reduce costs through direct imports and to strengthen long-term sourcing capabilities

Additionally, the company completed a buyback of 500,000 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹1,000 per share, totaling ₹50 crore.

Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, MD of Insecticides India, said, “We are pleased to report a robust performance of the Company, marked by strong execution and strategic discipline, resulting in a profit growth of 39 per cent in FY25. This performance underscores the success of the strategic framework we established —centered around profitable growth, a sharper focus on premium products, and margin enhancement. The overall business environment remained favourable throughout the year. A good monsoon and healthy reservoir levels provided strong tailwinds for rural demand and agri-input consumption. Additionally, stable raw material prices and our deep farmer connect further supported steady demand across markets.”

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY “Our continued focus on premiumisation yielded positive results, driving an improvement in gross margins. We consciously prioritised value over volume, reflecting our long-term strategy of sustainable, profitable growth. This disciplined approach also led to an improvement in key return metrics, with both ROCE and ROE improving consistently even in FY25, a direct outcome of better product mix and efficient capital allocation,” Aggarwal added.

About Insecticides India

Insecticides is among India’s leading crop protection and nutrition companies, offering a diverse portfolio of over 20 technical products and over 140 formulation products to meet the varied needs of farmers.

Known for its popular “Tractor Brand,” the company has established a strong presence in the agricultural community. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities are strategically located across Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir), and Dahej (Gujarat).

The company also benefits from backward integration through its technical synthesis plants in Chopanki and Dahej, enhancing its cost-efficiency and product quality.

Insecticides India is widely recognised for its robust research and development (R&D) capabilities and technical expertise, allowing it to develop innovative and effective crop protection solutions.

Through its initiative, India Insecticides Limited Foundation, the company actively engages in educating farmers on modern agricultural practices to boost productivity.

With a PAN India presence, the company connects with over 25 lakh farmers and operates through a vast network of more than 70,000 dealers and 7,500 distributors.