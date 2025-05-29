Avanti Feeds soars 8% on healthy Q4 results, declares dividend of ₹9

Avanti Feeds share price today Avanti Feeds shares rallied 8 per cent today to hit a high of ₹927.60 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes. The rise in Avanti Feeds share price came after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). The stock price of the animal feed company had hit a 52-week high of ₹965 on March 24, 2025. At 10:50 AM, Avanti Feeds stock was trading 3.36 per cent higher at ₹890.7 per share as compared to a 0.07 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Avanti Feeds Q4 results In the fourth quarter (January to March) of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), Avanti Feeds reported a 39.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹157.19 crore from ₹112.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, mainly due to increase in revenue, decrease in raw material costs, and better overhead absorption.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,385 crore from ₹1,238 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins improved to 12.76 per cent from 9.88 per cent.

India's shrimp sector maintains its leadership in the US, supported by supply reliability and rising global demand despite trade uncertainties. India is the largest shrimp supplier to the US, accounting for a 37 per cent share of the US imports in calendar year 2024.

Avanti Feeds' efforts to diversify into higher growth product segments and other markets will benefit in the long term. The Government of India (GoI) also has a strong focus on supporting the industry and targets to double exports to ₹1 trillion, according to analysts.

Avanti Feeds final dividend news

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹9 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The dividend shall be credited / warrants thereof dispatched within specified timelines from the conclusion of the AGM.



InCred Equities on shrimp sector

The US has paused its additional 26 per cent tariff on Indian exports until July 9, 2025, but the 10 per cent universal tariff remains active. India's shrimp exports to the US are resilient, with importers absorbing most of the 10 per cent tariff and strong Y-o-Y growth in price as well as volume. India's shrimp sector maintains its leadership in the US, supported by supply reliability and rising global demand despite trade uncertainties, the brokerage firm had said in April month report.

CARE Ratings view on sector outlook

Indian exporters are already negotiating prices with their customers in light of new tariffs. The initial feedback is encouraging with companies suggesting that they may be able to pass on the increased tariffs largely. In summary, while the new tariff is significant, its impact may be modest. Indian exporters have a relative tariff advantage over competitors, allowing them to negotiate and pass on some increased costs to consumers. This ability to pass on the costs is crucial in minimising the impact of the new tariff, even as Indian exporters explore alternative markets.

About Avanti Feeds

Avanti Feeds is present in the field of aquaculture by engaging in manufacturing high-quality feed for shrimps operating the Vannamei hatchery and processing and exporting shrimps. The company started its commercial operations in 1993 and now stands as the leading manufacturer of Shrimp Feed.