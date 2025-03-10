Bodal Chemicals up 19% after govt imposes anti-dumping on imports of TCCA

Bodal Chemicals shares zoom 19.7 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 67.9 per share and hovering near its 20 per cent upper circuit of Rs 68.04 per share. The stock gained after the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) recommended imposing anti-dumping duty on imports of Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid (TCCA). Bodal Chemicals Ltd is the only producer of TCCA products in India.

Around 12:25 AM, Bodal Chemical's share price was up 17.13 per cent at Rs 66.41 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 74,501.1. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 836.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 97.24 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 49.6 per share.

"We hereby want to inform you that the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) has issued a notification, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub Section (i), dated 07th March 2025 (enclosed as Annexure - A), recommended imposing of anti-dumping duty on imports of Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid” (“TCCA”), falling under tariff items 2933 69 10 or 2933 69 90 of the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, originating in, or exported from China PR and Japan," filing read.

The anti-dumping duty imposition will add Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore per annum in total turnover starting from financial year 2025 – 2026. This will also help to improve the bottom line of the company.

The anti-dumping duty imposed by the Ministry of Finance shall be effective for a period of 5 years with effect from March 7, 2025.

Bodal Chemicals is an integrated and innovative company, offering end-to-end solutions to customers globally. It manufactures and exports dyes intermediate, dyestuff, and sulphuric acid, with vertically and horizontally integrated product solutions and service solutions.

The company has a presence not only in India but across the Globe and serves more than 50 countries with its Innovative products and services. It is coupled with technical know-how and expertise in manufacturing of dyes intermediate & other specialty chemicals.

In the past one year, Bodal Chemicals shares have lost 37 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1 per cent.