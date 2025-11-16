Home / Markets / News / Boiling over? Small and midcap multiples bubble, but PEG keeps lid on

Boiling over? Small and midcap multiples bubble, but PEG keeps lid on

Surface froth looks intense, yet expected growth tempers risk

P/E-to-growth, PEG
premium
On a P/E-to-growth (PEG) basis, the broader market looks more reasonably priced.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite trailing the benchmark Nifty 50, small and midcap (SMID) stocks appear pricey on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. The Nifty trades at roughly 21x forward earnings, compared with around 28x for both the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices. 
But growth-adjusted valuations tell a different story.
 
On a P/E-to-growth (PEG) basis, the broader market looks more reasonably priced. Goldman Sachs reports that the Nifty Smallcap 100 trades at a PEG of 1.3x and the Nifty Midcap 100 at 1.1x, compared with 1.5x for the Nifty 50.
 
“India’s high valuation has long been a primary investor concern. At about 23x 12-month forward earnings, India remains the most expensive market in emerging markets. We expect a moderate derating of 5 per cent in our base case and 9 per cent in a bear-case scenario over the next two years,” Goldman Sachs said in a note. “While SMIDs are more expensive than largecaps, they look reasonable in terms of PEG ratios when adjusted for expected earnings growth.”
 
Ambit Capital, in a recent note, observed that over the past three years, large, mid, and smallcaps have posted compound annual growth rates of 14 per cent, 24 per cent, and 25 per cent, respectively.
 
A strong PEG profile indicates SMIDs are expected to generate superior earnings growth, even though Ambit forecasts Nifty Smallcap earnings to decline in 2025-26 — the first contraction in five years.
 
Analysts caution that while SMID bets can be rewarding with outsized returns, their earnings are more volatile, making careful stock selection essential. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Diversified portfolio, higher margins to drive gains for Ashok Leyland

PMI data, US-India trade progress likely to steer markets this week

Mcap of 8 top valued firms jumps ₹2.05 trn; Airtel, RIL major winners

MFIs need to rebuild credibility, confidence to achieve growth: Study

Premium

Gold-price volatility likely to cap gains for Muthoot Finance's stock

Topics :Stock Market NewsMarket newsNifty 50Market LensMidcap smallcapstock markets

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story