Gold volatility may limit Muthoot Finance gains despite strong Q2

Muthoot Finance had excellent Q2FY26 results, which is unsurprising since its prospects are directly linked to gold price trends. The company has decent asset quality and good growth prospects. But competition in gold finance is intense. There is likely to be pressure on yields and net interest margin (NIM) compression in the medium term. While the bull run in gold continues, the earnings trajectory is good. Most analysts are positive on the stock, with some advocating caution on the basis of vulnerability to gold price trends and the anticipation of NIM and yield compression. How did Muthoot perform in Q2FY26?

Muthoot reported a net profit of Rs 2,340 crore, up 87 per cent Y-o-Y, with loan growth at 10 per cent Q-o-Q and 47 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.32 trillion. Net interest income (NII) growth was strong at 59 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by 47 per cent assets under management (AUM) growth and 111 basis points Y-o-Y NIM expansion. The NIM was at 12.7 per cent, up 50 basis points Q-o-Q, and yield around 20 per cent in Q2FY26 compared to 18.5 per cent in Q1FY26. Core yield (excluding ARC collections) was at 18.3 per cent in Q2FY26, with the rest from recovery of written-off loans. Management has guided for another Rs 90 crore recoveries from the ARC pool in the next two to three quarters, with potential for more.

What are the key metrics and operational pressures? The ability to set up branch networks and raise debt at reasonable rates is crucial to maintaining market share. Cost of borrowings may moderate due to the lagged impact of rate cuts, but NIM will also compress. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was assessed at 56 per cent, lower than the LTV of 60 per cent plus a year ago — as gold prices rose, average LTV fell. Credit costs were up 21 basis points Q-o-Q to 0.4 per cent. Gross non-performing loans (GNPLs) were down 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 4 per cent Q-o-Q at Rs 3,000 crore.

The GS3 improved during the quarter to 2.26 per cent versus 2.58 per cent in Q1FY26 due to customers redeeming gold after an extension of repayment time. Asset quality is comfortable even if gold prices see a sharp correction. What risks could impact Muthoot’s gold loan business? Regulatory intervention, given overheating in gold, is a potential risk that is hard to assess. The average ticket size of loans was up 33 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by gold appreciation. Gold tonnage was up just 5 per cent Y-o-Y. The low LTV gives headroom for growth, but other players offering high LTV may cut into market share.

Customer acquisition — running at 400,000 to 500,000 new clients per quarter — depends on branch expansion. The company opened 133 branches in H1FY26, and the gold loan book of Muthoot Money (vehicle finance) and Belstar (microfinance) subsidiaries is also scaling up. The subsidiaries have 2,272 branches, and expansion of gold loans into these branches will also support growth. How are Muthoot’s subsidiaries performing? The gold loan business started in the vehicle finance subsidiary Muthoot Money a few quarters ago, and it has expanded into the microfinance subsidiary Belstar. Subsidiaries contributed 13 per cent to overall consolidated AUM and 12 per cent of net worth.

In home finance, Muthoot Homefin’s loan book growth is strong at 33 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26. NIM is up 30 basis points Q-o-Q to 6.2 per cent. Net profit was down 13 per cent Y-o-Y and cost-to-income was at 47 per cent. In microfinance, Belstar reported flat AUM of Rs 7,700 crore Q-o-Q in Q2FY26, and management said the business will be in consolidation mode for H2FY26. In Muthoot Money, profitability has improved as the vehicle finance subsidiary has also entered the gold loan business. What is the growth outlook and valuation view? For FY26, gold loan growth guidance has been upgraded from 30 per cent to 30–35 per cent. The non-gold loan portfolio, such as personal loans and microfinance, constitutes 15 per cent of the consolidated loan book. A decline of 15 to 20 basis points in borrowing rates is anticipated by Q1FY27, and Muthoot is also looking to increase ECB funding to 25–30 per cent from the current 15 per cent.