Home / Markets / News / Bonds settle lower after initial euphoria on JPMorgan's index inclusion

Bonds settle lower after initial euphoria on JPMorgan's index inclusion

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled at 7.19 per cent, against 7.16 per cent on Thursday

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The government bonds gave up gains after the initial euphoria of JPMorgan’s inclusion of Indian bonds in its global index. Dealers said the market had already priced in the event, and there are concerns that the actual flow will start in June, which further dampened the excitement of the market participants.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond settled at 7.19 per cent, against 7.16 per cent on Thursday. The yield touched the day’s low of 7.09 per cent before the traders started selling bonds at a profit.

“The traders went overboard in the morning, they were expecting some participation from the banks but we have remained on the sidelines,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “There were some expectations in the market that the inflows will start after 2-3 months of inclusion, but it will start only in June 2024,” he added.

Market participants expect that more indices might include India after the J P Morgan’s decision.

“We heard that Russell has been keeping an eye on the Indian bonds since last month,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “Bloomberg and Barclays might meet in the first week of October to discuss. But, the weightage is significant in the J P Morgan Index, so most of the inflow will come from there,” he added.

India will join the index with 1 per cent in June 2024. The weight will increase by 1 per cent each month until 10 per cent in April 2025. India will be the second biggest emerging market country in the index, after China.

Also Read

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Despite JP Morgan move, analysts remain watchful of bank stocks; here's why

Sai Silks Rs 1,201-crore IPO subscribed 4.40 times on last day of bidding

BSE to discontinue stop loss market orders from Oct 9 to check freak trades

Analysts see $25 bn inflow on Indian G-Secs' inclusion into JP Morgan index

Hudco hits over 5-yr high; stock zooms 95% since April on positive outlook

Bond flows may hit $50 bn if other indexes follow: ICICI bank official

Topics :JPMorganBondsTraders

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story