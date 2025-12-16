Home / Markets / News / Boost your portfolio with these 15 govt-backed high dividend yield stocks

Coal India leads the list with a dividend yield of 7 per cent, making it the most attractive dividend play among government-backed companies

Dividend, Company dividend
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:39 AM IST
Top 15 dividend yield PSU stocks:  State-run Maharatna Coal India has topped the list of the 15 highest dividend-yielding public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks, according to a report compiled by brokerage firm Axis Securities.
 
Besides Coal India, the list includes REC Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Balmer Lawrie & Co., GAIL (India), Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC, National Aluminium Company (Nalco), RITES, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Union Bank of India, and Oil India.
 
D-Street investors seeking passive income may keep an eye on these high dividend-yielding PSU stocks. Dividend yield indicates a company’s annual dividend payout as a percentage of its current market price, offering investors a steady income stream in addition to potential capital appreciation.
 
Coal India leads the list with a dividend yield of 7 per cent, making it the most attractive dividend play among government-backed companies. This is followed by REC Limited, which offers a dividend yield of 6 per cent.
 
Further, ONGC, Power Finance Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Balmer Lawrie & Co. each offer a dividend yield of 5 per cent. Meanwhile, GAIL (India), Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Ltd, and National Aluminium Company have dividend yields of 4 per cent each. 
Company Name Industry CMP (₹) Mcap (₹ Cr) Current DPS (₹) Dividend in Past 12 Mo (₹) Dividend Yield (Last 12 Mo)
Coal India Metals & mining 384 2,36,741 10.3 26.5 7%
REC Financials 341 89,832 4.6 19.7 6%
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Oil & gas 234 2,94,278 6 12.3 5%
Power Finance Corporation Financials 340 1,12,137 3.7 16.4 5%
Bharat Petroleum Corpn Oil & gas 365 1,58,464 7.5 17.5 5%
Balmer Lawrie & Co Others 178 3,047 8.5 8.5 5%
Gail (India) Oil & gas 170 1,11,810 1 7.5 4%
Shipping Corporation Of India Transport 223 10,370 3 9.6 4%
NMDC Metals & mining 78 68,550 1 3.3 4%
National Aluminium Co Metals & mining 279 51,270 4 10.5 4%
RITES Industrials 229 10,986 2 7.9 3%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA Utilities 262 2,43,862 4.5 9 3%
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Oil & gas 467 99,274 5 15.5 3%
Union Bank of India Financials 153 1,16,527 4.8 4.8 3%
Oil India Oil & gas 403 65,520 3.5 12 3%
(Source: Axis Securities) 
At the lower end of the list are RITES, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Union Bank of India, and Oil India, each with a dividend yield of 3 per cent.
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
 

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

