Home / Markets / News / Bosch shares rally 5% to hit 6-month high; regains ₹1 trillion market cap

Bosch shares rally 5% to hit 6-month high; regains ₹1 trillion market cap

With India's heightened focus on infrastructure development, Bosch Limited is well-placed to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities

Bosch
Bosch regained the market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion. (Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bosch Limited share price: 
 
Share price of Bosch Ltd. hit a six-month high of ₹33,999, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day on expectation of improvement in demand outlook. The company regained the market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion.
 
The stock price of the auto ancillary company is trading at its highest level since January 6, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹39,052 on October 9, 2024. The stock recovered 31 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹25,938.20, which it had touched on April 7, 2025.
 
At 11:49 AM; with market cap of ₹1 trillion, Bosch was trading 4.5 per cent higher at ₹33,925 on the BSE, the exchange data shows.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates

Bosch outlook

With India’s heightened focus on infrastructure development, Bosch is well-placed to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities.
 
Meanwhile, according to media sources, the Indian government has approved a new mandate requiring all new two-wheelers -- scooters, motorcycles, and bikes -- to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS), regardless of engine capacity, starting January 1, 2026. 
 
This regulation extends the current requirement, which applied only to models 125cc and above, to the entire two-wheeler segment. The move aims to significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities, particularly head injuries, as two-wheelers account for a significant portion of both accidents and deaths on Indian roads.
 
Continuing the company’s aim to elevate motorcycle safety, Bosch said that the company introduced MSC - Motorcycle Stability Control for the Indian market reaching a wider group of motorcyclists. 
 
According to ICICI Securities, this will provide new opportunity for the ancillary space with annual opportunity size pegged at ₹3,000-₹6,000 crore with major beneficiaries being Bosch and Endurance Technologies among others.
 
Bosch’s the NOx sensor line at Bidadi is likely to scale up to 2.1 million sensors by 2027. The company has indicated that this production line is made in India for global requirements as well. However, the company has not applied for a PLI incentive for this product.
 
Exports remain a high-priority business for Bosch in India. It continues to export spark plugs and injectors. With the new NOx line ramping up, the company would start exporting these sensors in due course. While there are multiple global headwinds currently, management expects exports to grow in FY26, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q4 result update. 

Sector outlook

Government initiatives to address the consumption slowdown by improving disposable income through a reduction in income-tax rates, aggressive interest rate cuts and a favourable monsoon outlook augur well for demand recovery around the festive season quarter of Q2FY26F. 
 
Analysts at InCred Equities expect sales volume growth to improve by 240 basis points (Bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 9.5 per cent for the overall automobile sector, aided by cars & commercial vehicles (CVs), as their demand is most sensitive to interest rate cuts. The Pay Commission benefits to government employees in FY27 to aid in building up this momentum. The 2W demand momentum can be sustained, if not hindered by unfavourable policy moves.

About the Bosch Group

The Bosch Group is a leading supplier of software, technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy & building technology. The Group boasts its largest development centre outside of Germany in India, which offers comprehensive engineering and technology solutions. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty holds 25,500; Auto index up 1%, Hero MotoCorp 2.5%

Premium

Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Elara Capital predicts up to 10% upside in Nifty on easing US Dollar

Crizac IPO Day 2 update; check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Tata Power shares fall 2% on $490-million arbitration ruling against Co

Topics :Buzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorBosch stockstock market tradingMarket trendsAuto ancillaryMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story