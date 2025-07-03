Bosch shares rally 5% to hit 6-month high; regains ₹1 trillion market cap

Bosch Limited share price:

Share price of Bosch Ltd. hit a six-month high of ₹33,999, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day on expectation of improvement in demand outlook. The company regained the market capitalisation of ₹1 trillion.

The stock price of the auto ancillary company is trading at its highest level since January 6, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹39,052 on October 9, 2024. The stock recovered 31 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹25,938.20, which it had touched on April 7, 2025.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates At 11:49 AM; with market cap of ₹1 trillion, Bosch was trading 4.5 per cent higher at ₹33,925 on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

Bosch outlook With India’s heightened focus on infrastructure development, Bosch is well-placed to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunities. Meanwhile, according to media sources, the Indian government has approved a new mandate requiring all new two-wheelers -- scooters, motorcycles, and bikes -- to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS), regardless of engine capacity, starting January 1, 2026. This regulation extends the current requirement, which applied only to models 125cc and above, to the entire two-wheeler segment. The move aims to significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities, particularly head injuries, as two-wheelers account for a significant portion of both accidents and deaths on Indian roads.

Continuing the company’s aim to elevate motorcycle safety, Bosch said that the company introduced MSC - Motorcycle Stability Control for the Indian market reaching a wider group of motorcyclists. According to ICICI Securities, this will provide new opportunity for the ancillary space with annual opportunity size pegged at ₹3,000-₹6,000 crore with major beneficiaries being Bosch and Endurance Technologies among others. Bosch’s the NOx sensor line at Bidadi is likely to scale up to 2.1 million sensors by 2027. The company has indicated that this production line is made in India for global requirements as well. However, the company has not applied for a PLI incentive for this product.

ALSO READ: This smallcap household appliances share price rises 2% today; check why Exports remain a high-priority business for Bosch in India. It continues to export spark plugs and injectors. With the new NOx line ramping up, the company would start exporting these sensors in due course. While there are multiple global headwinds currently, management expects exports to grow in FY26, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q4 result update. Sector outlook Government initiatives to address the consumption slowdown by improving disposable income through a reduction in income-tax rates, aggressive interest rate cuts and a favourable monsoon outlook augur well for demand recovery around the festive season quarter of Q2FY26F.