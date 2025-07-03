This smallcap household appliances share price rises 2% today; check why

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price: Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price rose sharply on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock rising as much as 2.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,778.95 per share.
At 12:16 PM, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India share price continued to trade higher, up 1.55 per cent at ₹1,770.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 83,590.54 levels.
What triggered the sharp up move in the stock price?
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India rose today after the board declared an interim dividend of ₹36 per equity share (360 per cent) of ₹10 each for the year 2025-26.
The record date, meanwhile, for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, has been fixed as July 9, 2025.
The interim dividend will be paid on or before July 24, 2025, the company said.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q4 results
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India reported a 14.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹56.07 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹48.81 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4FY24).
Revenue for the quarter also saw strong growth, rising 20.83 per cent to ₹932.57 crore from ₹771.81 crore in March 2024.
For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹58.83 crore, a major turnaround from a net loss of ₹75.71 crore in the previous fiscal year. Annual sales surged 43.66 per cent to ₹2,756.46 crore, up from ₹1,918.70 crore in FY24.
About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning was formed on October 1, 2015, as a joint venture between Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.) and Johnson Controls, Inc.
As part of the agreement, Hitachi carved out its air conditioning business and contributed it to the new entity. Johnson Controls acquired a 60 per cent stake in this business, while Hitachi Global Life Solutions retained a 40 per cent share.
The partnership brings together two legacy companies, each with over a century of innovation and expertise, to create a dynamic new organisation. Together, they offer one of the industry's most comprehensive and diverse air conditioning product portfolios, delivering enhanced value to customers worldwide.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning’s market capitalisation is ₹4,815.1 crore, according to BSE.